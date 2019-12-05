5.11 Mission Control Briefs Collection 2 For $30 Promotion ~ VIDEO

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- 5.11 Tactical has some last-minute gifts deals that you should check out before you call your gift-giving mission accomplished. While supplies last 5.11 Tactical has the Mission Control Boxes on sale, 2 for $30.00.

2 For $30 – Mission Control Briefs Collection

The Mission Control Brief is built with a lightweight moisture-wicking and odor-control polyester/elastane jersey knit for all-day performance. Crafted for comfort with flatlock seams, tagless label, and a gusseted construction, the brief features a woven elastic waistband with Always Be Ready® woven into it.

And now for something completely different….

About 5.11 Tactical

With offices around the globe, 5.11 Tactical works directly with end users/operators to create purpose-built apparel and gear designed specifically to enhance the safety, accuracy, speed, and performance of first responders worldwide. 5.11 Tactical products exceed rigorous and exacting standards, which has allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity and become the premier choice for Duty-Driven professionals. Learn more about 5.11’s best-selling tactical gear and accessories at www.511tactical.com. Connect with 5.11 Tactical on Facebook, #511tactical, Twitter @511Tactical and on Instagram @511Tactical.