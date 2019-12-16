Christensen Arms Intros New Mesa Titanium Edition & Ridgeline Titanium Edition Rifles

GUNNISON, Utah – -(AmmoLand.com)- Two new additions to their most popular hunting rifle offerings, Christensen Arms has announced new Titanium Editions of their Mesa and their Ridgeline rifles built to be the most affordable precision titanium action rifles on the market.

“For too long rifles built with lightweight titanium actions have been beyond the financial reach of most hunters,” said Jason Christensen, President of Christensen Arms. “We’re excited to change that starting with these two new products.”

The Mesa Titanium Edition (RETAIL: $1,795) is the most accessible titanium action rifle ever built. The compact hunting rifle features a featherlight contour stainless steel barrel with a bead blasted finish, removable seamless radial brake, and a custom Titanium Edition floorplate. The carbon fiber composite sporter stock is painted with a new Metallic Grey with Black Webbing look. The special edition is offered in 308 Winchester, 6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC, and 300 Winchester Magnum. It weighs in starting at 6.1 pounds.

The Ridgeline Titanium Edition (RETAIL: $2,495) combines a precision titanium action with a Christensen Arms carbon fiber barrel at an impressive price. The firearm features a titanium radial brake, spiral fluted bolt, custom Titanium Edition floorplate, and a carbon fiber composite sporter stock with a new Metallic Grey with Black Webbing finish. The special edition is offered in 308 Winchester, 6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC, and 300 Winchester Magnum. It weighs in starting at 5.8 pounds.

About Christensen Arms:

With almost 25 years of firearm experience focused on incorporating top-tier aerospace materials and processes into production—Christensen Arms manufactures some of the most lightweight, precise, and accurate firearms in the industry and around the globe. From the very first prototype to current models, the firearms have always been the product of American engineering and the best of American manufacturing.