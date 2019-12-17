Criminal Releases Show Cuomo Cares Little About Safety

New York – -(AmmoLand.com)- When discussing the need for effective civil disobedience, one way to make it effective is to have good arguments for why the law being disobeyed is unjust. The constitutional argument, laid down via the Heller and Caetano decisions by the Supreme Court, is strong, but it doesn’t quite complete the job. What can be far more effective is to convince our fellow Americans that we are being punished for crimes and acts of madness we did not commit, especially when officials make it worse.

For once, Second Amendment supporters have something to thank Andrew Cuomo for in this regard, thanks to the “criminal justice reform” he signed into law that takes effect next year. Because for all he makes the absurd claim that the National Rifle Association has “caused carnage,” he has now done something far more likely result in carnage.

According to a report by Breitbart News last month, the legislation Cuomo signed will release “non-violent” offenders without any bail or pre-trial detention. Sounds reasonable, right? Well, here are some of the crimes deemed “non-violent” in that law according to a list from DefenseMaven.io:

Assault in the third degree

Aggravated vehicular assault

Aggravated assault upon a person less than eleven years old

Criminally negligent homicide

Aggravated vehicular homicide

Manslaughter in the second degree

Unlawful imprisonment in the first degree

Coercion in the first degree

Arson in the third and fourth degree

Money laundering in support of terrorism in the third and fourth degree

Making a terroristic threat

Aggravated harassment in the first degree

Maybe I’m wrong, but in what world are manslaughter, assault, and arson not violent acts? Does Andrew Cuomo seriously believe that this bill will make things better? Let’s put it this way, the only thing he made better was the position of Second Amendment supporters who engage in civil disobedience.

We have a governor who has not only pushed for semi-auto bans, but who has also openly declared his intention to use the power of New York state to drive the most prominent organization opposed to his anti-Second Amendment agenda into bankruptcy in the name of public safety. Yet he releases violent criminals. You couldn’t get a better pick for the type of executive to subject to civil disobedience than this.

You pretty much hit the trifecta: Second Amendment supporters already had things going for them to justify civil disobedience – the historical/constitutional record defined in the Heller and Caetano cases, not to mention the basic facts about the rare use of modern multi-purpose semiautomatic long guns. Then you add the inherent injustice of punishing law-abiding citizens for crimes and acts of madness they did not commit through the infringement of their rights. Now, Cuomo is releasing those accused of violent offenses back on the streets.

Second Amendment supporters can make their case to their fellow Americans, using this 1-2-3 punch, and it will set the anti-Second Amendment extremists back on their heels. And it gets done without scaring the crap out of our fellow Americans. Or at the very least, the fear – and eventual anger – will not be aimed in our direction. That is a good thing.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.