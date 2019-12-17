Criminal Releases Show Cuomo Cares Little About Safety

New York – -(AmmoLand.com)- When discussing the need for effective civil disobedience, one way to make it effective is to have good arguments for why the law being disobeyed is unjust. The constitutional argument, laid down via the Heller and Caetano decisions by the Supreme Court, is strong, but it doesn’t quite complete the job. What can be far more effective is to convince our fellow Americans that we are being punished for crimes and acts of madness we did not commit, especially when officials make it worse.
For once, Second Amendment supporters have something to thank Andrew Cuomo for in this regard, thanks to the “criminal justice reform” he signed into law that takes effect next year. Because for all he makes the absurd claim that the National Rifle Association has “caused carnage,” he has now done something far more likely result in carnage.
According to a report by Breitbart News last month, the legislation Cuomo signed will release “non-violent” offenders without any bail or pre-trial detention. Sounds reasonable, right? Well, here are some of the crimes deemed “non-violent” in that law according to a list from DefenseMaven.io:
- Assault in the third degree
- Aggravated vehicular assault
- Aggravated assault upon a person less than eleven years old
- Criminally negligent homicide
- Aggravated vehicular homicide
- Manslaughter in the second degree
- Unlawful imprisonment in the first degree
- Coercion in the first degree
- Arson in the third and fourth degree
- Money laundering in support of terrorism in the third and fourth degree
- Making a terroristic threat
- Aggravated harassment in the first degree
Maybe I’m wrong, but in what world are manslaughter, assault, and arson not violent acts? Does Andrew Cuomo seriously believe that this bill will make things better? Let’s put it this way, the only thing he made better was the position of Second Amendment supporters who engage in civil disobedience.
We have a governor who has not only pushed for semi-auto bans, but who has also openly declared his intention to use the power of New York state to drive the most prominent organization opposed to his anti-Second Amendment agenda into bankruptcy in the name of public safety. Yet he releases violent criminals. You couldn’t get a better pick for the type of executive to subject to civil disobedience than this.
You pretty much hit the trifecta: Second Amendment supporters already had things going for them to justify civil disobedience – the historical/constitutional record defined in the Heller and Caetano cases, not to mention the basic facts about the rare use of modern multi-purpose semiautomatic long guns. Then you add the inherent injustice of punishing law-abiding citizens for crimes and acts of madness they did not commit through the infringement of their rights. Now, Cuomo is releasing those accused of violent offenses back on the streets.
Second Amendment supporters can make their case to their fellow Americans, using this 1-2-3 punch, and it will set the anti-Second Amendment extremists back on their heels. And it gets done without scaring the crap out of our fellow Americans. Or at the very least, the fear – and eventual anger – will not be aimed in our direction. That is a good thing.
Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.
Well hell why not throw all the laws out the window ? We can go back & start over with a Constitutional Republic. Keep it up Cuomo.
Tar and Feathers needs to come back in style…
Politicians were waaaayyyy more respectful of the Constitution and Bill of Rights when they personally experienced accountability.
As mack points out, those who have already decided that history and facts do not matter will not be swayed by talking to them. They are Anti-Firearms, Anti-Liberty for the same reasons that many of them are Pro-Communism, and that reason is that our Liberty and right to say no to them is a hindrance to them doing whatever they want to us through the barrel of a government controlled firearm. On a side note Harold kept his usual slimy Apologetics tour for compromising with them in his pocket this time, so give him credit for that at least. Knowing… Read more »
What the man did was to put the obvious tyranny into the light Now to add to the fact that the police have no law forcing them to help anybody even in imminent danger, Cuomo lets those who would do the crimes in the first place free? All of this while denying every American citizen their GOD given, constitutionally protected right of self defense and their right to keep and bare arms. He does all of this with his cadre of armed guards protect him wherever he goes. That leaves only two options; lay down and die/be enslaved or fight… Read more »
When I read something wrought by Harold I am reminded of “a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal.”
@RoyD,there use to be a TV show where they pounded a gong with a huge mallet if a wrong answer was given. Can’t remember the name of that show. Might had been The Gong Show.
“Second Amendment supporters can make their case to their fellow Americans, …”
The problem is, many “fellow Americans” are themselves “anti-Second Amendment extremists” – these voters are Progressives and they vote accordingly.
Progressives seek to impose, not persuade, and they are NOT persuadable..
Please understand this, Harold.