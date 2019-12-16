Put A Henry “Rifle” Under Your Tree

Opinion

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Driving back from deer camp Sunday evening and what did I see on highway I-94 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin– a Henry billboard?

Notice was it tells you that Henry rifles are made in God's country.

According to Mr. Imperato the owner of Henry Rifles there are 10 of these billboards strategically placed around the state. After all, Henry did win the “Coolest thing made in Wisconsin for 2019.” I guess they just wanted to let the folks know Henry rifles are ready for Christmas. The Henry “elves” up-north have been working really hard this year to make all your dreams come true.

If you are not from Wisconsin you might think all the state produces is beer, cheese, and bratwursts. Actually there is a lot of manufacturing happening in Wisconsin. One of the reasons the Wisconsin Manufacturing and Commerce (WMC) organization was established was to promote items made in Wisconsin, not only to the home state but to the nation and the consumer world.

Four years ago a contest was started by WMC to find the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.” This year there were over 150 nominated entries to the contest. After months of online voting, it got down to the final four.

The second home for Henry Repeating Arms is Henry Wisconsin located in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Almost all the steel Henry rifles are made in Wisconsin to include the All-Weather Big Boy rifle, chambers in 44 mag, the model H012AW.

The All-Weather Big Boy steel 44 mag was the rifle from Henry that was submitted to the contest.

I received a call on 7 Oct 2019 in the late afternoon from Dan Clayton-Luce the communications director for Henry Rifles telling me he had landed in Milwaukee. He was headed to the Wisconsin Manufacturing & Technology Show because Henry was in the final four for the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” and wanted to know if I would like to attend the luncheon the next day, where they would be announcing the winner.

But of course, I would attend.

I was actually out of state when he called, however, I got home in time to be there. If only I had had little prep time I could have taken “Henryetta” my “Hunt With Henry” trailer. I could have driven her right up to the front door and parked her where all would see.

We wound up seated at the last table in the back of the room as far from the podium as you could get. I joked, not to worry because when Henry Wisconsin won all eyes in the room would be watching Dan as he made that long walk up to get the trophy.

Henry Wisconsin won the contest and Dan made that long hike to the front of the room and he looked great doing it.

Anthony Imperato, the owner, and president of Henry Repeating Arms, demands quality manufactured into his rifles and he backs up that quality with a lifetime warranty. A lot of Henry owners voted to help the All-Weather Big Boy 44 mag lever-action rifle win the title of “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” but they were not going to give away their votes if the quality had not been there.

Congratulations to Andy Wickstrom and the crew at Henry Wisconsin and to Mr. Imperato and the rest of the Henry family back at “Big” Henry in New Jersey you make a mighty fine rifle.

It is always about marketing, but without quality, you do not sustain the sales. Henry epitomizes the quality demanded in the firearms industry and now they are the “coolest” folks on the block.

Somehow I do not see any of the other Brand-X firearms manufacturers putting up billboards all around the state they produce guns in.

Hunt with Henry Wisconsin, the manufacturer of the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” in 2019.

If you are stuck for a Christmas gift this year, remember one word “Henry.” It is a magical word that your friend or family member will remember you for, especially if you add a rifle to that thought.

About Major Van Harl USAF Ret.:

Major Van E. Harl USAF Ret., a career Police Officer in the U.S. Air Force, was born in Burlington, Iowa, USA, in 1955. He was the Deputy Chief of police at two Air Force Bases and the Commander of Law Enforcement Operations at another. He is a graduate of the U.S. Army Infantry School. A retired Colorado Ranger and currently is an Auxiliary Police Officer with the Cudahy PD in Milwaukee County, WI. His efforts now are directed at church campus safely and security training. He believes “evil hates organization.” [email protected]