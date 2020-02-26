Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Buck Knives has a unit sale on their Buck Knives 738 Bow TRX Multi-Tool for just $33.00 FREE shipping on orders over $50.00, so get two or check out the t-shirts and hats just added to the sale page.

Maintain peak performance of your bow with Buck’s 738 Bow TRX. Designed as a multipurpose tool for the archer, the Bow TRX is packed with all the right elements for the field. Features nine different torx sizes, a 2″ blade, Phillips head, scissors, and a broadhead wrench tool. Broadhead wrench features a triangle hole for removing broadhead tip and hex holes for routine bow maintenance. Fits 2, 3, and 4 blade broadheads. BLADE LENGTH: 2″ (5.0 cm)

WEIGHT: 8 oz. (226.7 g) Bow TRX and Broadhead wrench fit securely in the heavy-duty sheath for safe storage.

