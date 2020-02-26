Crazy Uncle Joe Biden’s Outrageous Claim, 150 Million Killed in America by Guns?!?

BELLEVUE, WA — -(AmmoLand.com)- Former Vice President Joe Biden is widely known for his gaffes, but his claim during Tuesday evening’s chaotic Democratic debate that “150 million people have been killed since 2007” was simply outrageous, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms said in response.
“We saw Joe Biden lose his cool a couple of times on that stage,” said CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb, “but when he blurted that ridiculous claim about gun-related deaths, we wondered if he had lost his mind. His statement is so demonstrably wrong that it ranks right up there with saying the moon is made of bleu cheese.”
After the debate, Biden’s campaign scrambled to repair the damage by telling the Washington Examiner that Biden meant to say 150K.
“It might be excusable if this were a one-time event,” Gottlieb observed, “but Biden has been bragging for years about his gun control record, claiming he knows this subject well enough to have defeated the gun lobby, so he ought to know the data reflexively. He just told the country that nearly half of the population has been killed by gunfire over the past 13 years. Nobody can make such a preposterous claim and get away with it.
“Biden has been in government for decades,” Gottlieb added, “and he must be familiar with the annual FBI Crime Reports and estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If Biden was Pinocchio, right now his nose would be about the size of a California Redwood.”
Current US population is 323 million and change. In 2007 our population was 301 million and change. Population rose 20 million while according to Uncle Joe 150 million people were murdered with guns, plus whoever died of other reasons, let’s say 50 million to not make things to crazy. America is such a wonderful place to live and we are so horny that we attracted as immigrants or conceived 220 million people over 13 years. Obviously we are a very happy country if we can attract so many immigrants and spend so much time shtupping.
“Bidened” is a verb meaning, “to royally screw up what you’re trying to say to such a degree that it makes you look like an idiot.”
There’s these two old Muppets that are always hanging out together in the balcony. They always, without fail, make some off-color remark before busting out in wild laughter. And I’ll be damned if Joe Biden doesn’t look exactly like one of them, “You dog-faced pony soldier sent to lie on him!” but behaves like the other. You could say that he has this Muppet thing all wrapped up, if only he could remember where the back of the shed is because that’s where his mamma taught him how to do pushups from the balcony.
Face it the most job biden ever did was to provide a life insurance policy for obummer.
Biden is an inbred, retarded, child molester! Much like the entire democrat party. They should all be executed in public for crimes against humanity.
Once again Joe “Blow” Biden proves his brain is not the boss. He criticizes Trump for his inaccuracies and yet he does his own version. Another case of the pot calling the kettle.
When he gets called on his misstatements, he loses his cool, gets defensive, and abuses
the questioner. Joe’s time has come and gone (R.I.P. Uncle Joe)!
Joe tryin to thin the herd lol
Closer “supposedly” to 450,000 with 60% being suicides. So about 270,000 were self inflicted. leaving 180,000.
OR about 1,385 per year (AVERAGE), but in reality has been steadily dropping yearly…
As SOON as he said that I busted out laughing and told the wife he was COMPLETELY out of the small amount of brains he has left. He couldn’t run a F**KING TACO STAND !
NOOOOOOOOOOO! Joe is right, in fact I looked and the entire population of New York has been killed off. What you see on the streets are a shit load of clever AI clones made by the evil NRA. We all must work to help defend those crazy bastards you see in the Democrat Party debates.
What’s new Democrats never were concerned about truth in their statements. Or is it simply a gaffe and it was supposed to be 150,000
you need to stay out of your sons stash !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I was gonna say: He heard that number from “somebody”… when he had his head wedged up his keester.
Do you NOT see him preparing his DEFENSE ? Crazy Joe wasn’t in his right mind
Joe Biden is just one example of one that believes their own lies!
He knows it’s the truth – he made it up himself!
Let us not forget the first two amendments of the Constitution of The United States of America. Amendment One: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances. Amendment Two: A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed. Anti-constitutionalist’s sense of morality is situational, based on… Read more »
It seems few people understand the Second Amendment. Considering that it has been distorted and maligned for over 80-90 years and not taught at all in schools and colleges. It isn’t even taught in law schools. Even the supporters don’t quite have it correct. The Second Amendment isn’t about hunting. We all know that. But it isn’t about self-defense either. An armed citizenry is necessary to the preservation of the Constitution and to restrain Congress and Sate legislatures. Lack of protection for the people’s arms in the 1788 Constitution is why the Bill of Rights was created. Patrick Henry and… Read more »
Gotta remember, those running are the best the democrats have, it is a real sad thing that so many people identify with the party that pushes these kind of losers.
Even before he became inflicted with dementia he’s always been a B Sing Buffoon.
What his campaign managers fail to point out is that the SCRIPT might well have called for Biden to say 150 thousand, and he just messed the line up since he cannot remember how to read the teleprompter, but that even that figure is a lie! The actual figure is apx 30K. So who wrote that scripted 5X lie? Has the perpetrator been fired?
I’ll lay 100 to 1 odds the answer is “NO”!
Dementia Joe, sad, so sad, he’s always been 100% USELESS.Sad he passed along genetic material.
I’m just worried that once he finally drops (out of the race) the comedians are gonna have to really work for material
What more can one expect from a senile old man that cannot even find his home town on a map? FUNCTIONAL brain cells? Not hardly!