Crazy Uncle Joe Biden’s Outrageous Claim, 150 Million Killed in America by Guns?!?

BELLEVUE, WA — -(AmmoLand.com)- Former Vice President Joe Biden is widely known for his gaffes, but his claim during Tuesday evening’s chaotic Democratic debate that “150 million people have been killed since 2007” was simply outrageous, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms said in response.

“We saw Joe Biden lose his cool a couple of times on that stage,” said CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb, “but when he blurted that ridiculous claim about gun-related deaths, we wondered if he had lost his mind. His statement is so demonstrably wrong that it ranks right up there with saying the moon is made of bleu cheese.”

After the debate, Biden’s campaign scrambled to repair the damage by telling the Washington Examiner that Biden meant to say 150K.

“It might be excusable if this were a one-time event,” Gottlieb observed, “but Biden has been bragging for years about his gun control record, claiming he knows this subject well enough to have defeated the gun lobby, so he ought to know the data reflexively. He just told the country that nearly half of the population has been killed by gunfire over the past 13 years. Nobody can make such a preposterous claim and get away with it. “Biden has been in government for decades,” Gottlieb added, “and he must be familiar with the annual FBI Crime Reports and estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If Biden was Pinocchio, right now his nose would be about the size of a California Redwood.”





