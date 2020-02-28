Gun Owners Cause Peace – the Amazing Experiment in Richmond, Virginia

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- The mainstream media tells us that guns cause crime. The media shows us night after night that guns are bad. We see it in their “news” and in their Hollywood dramas. We recently conducted another massive public experiment and the results contradict the media’s story about guns. We put tens of thousands of armed men and women on the street in one small area. The rate of crime dropped precipitously when these armed civilians were there.
Guns brought peace. Let me show you what happened.
Twenty-five-to-fifty thousand people came to the Virginia Capital on one morning to lobby the legislature. Once they filled the capital grounds, they overflowed into the streets in every direction.
A few thousand people deliberately disarmed to enter the capitol building. I can’t prove that everyone else was armed, but the vast majority of them were since this was a second-amendment protest. Judging from the pictures I’ve seen and the people I’ve talked to, for each person who was not armed at the rally, there was another person who carried multiple firearms. Call it one gun per person in round numbers.
I couldn’t find reports of violent crime in the area of the protests when I searched the news and police records. The protesters even brought trash bags and left the city streets cleaner than they’d found them. The single reported arrest I could find was of a counter-protester.
Video from ground level- https://t.co/NXZPwDxpPG
This peaceful gathering isn’t a surprise once you study the record of legally armed civilians in the US. We’ve seen this phenomenon before and I’ve seen it with my own eyes. I routinely stand in a room with twenty-to-thirty thousand armed individuals. I’ve done that over a dozen times and the results are uniformly boring.
I’ve never seen violence at those sites. I’ll go a step further and say that people are polite and there is very little conflict of any kind. We’ve searched police records and the rate of crime drops in every city when that many gun owners gather together. A public experiment on that scale is a sociologist’s dream come true. It is remarkable when we gather that many gun owners together, and we conduct that experiment for free year after year.
Honest gun-owners bring peace rather than crime and conflict.
You could argue that we conduct a similar experiment every day when these honest gun owners return home and go about their lives.. armed. We are there day after day, but concealed is concealed, and you never see us.
That leaves an obvious question unanswered.
Ask yourself why the media continues to sell the lie that guns and legally armed citizens cause crime.
About Rob Morse
The original article with sources is here. Rob Morse writes about gun rights at Ammoland, at Clash Daily, and on his SlowFacts blog. He hosts the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast and co-hosts the Polite Society Podcast. Rob is an NRA pistol instructor and combat handgun competitor.
“The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” I would expect most serious criminals to steer clear of 20k armed men and women. The criminals made sure that no one bearing arms was to be anywhere near them —- as they sat in congress.
Arm up, carry on.
P.S. U.S.A. consider the statue of liberty
Babylon, the Prostitute on the Beast 1 One of the seven angels who had the seven bowls came and said to me, “Come, I will show you the punishment of the great prostitute, who sits by many waters. 2 With her the kings of the earth committed adultery, and the inhabitants of the earth were intoxicated with the wine of her adulteries.” 3 Then the angel carried me away in the Spirit into a wilderness. There I saw a woman sitting on a scarlet beast that was covered with blasphemous names and had seven heads and ten horns. 4 The… Read more »
Now add Daniel’s interpretation of Nebuchadnezzar’s dream to that, the dream about the statue with the golden head (Babylon), the silver chest (Persia), the bronze belly (Greece), the iron legs (Rome), and the feet of iron mixed with clay (US, the last of the fiat currency lineage), and what conclusion is to be made?
🙂
“Then a great stone of supernatural origin—one “cut out without hands” (verse 34)—struck the image on its feet of iron and clay, whereupon the image was broken in pieces and blown away like chaff! The stone became a huge mountain that “filled the whole earth” (verse 35). What did this mean? The Bible interprets itself; and here God, through Daniel, gave the explanation. Daniel told King Nebuchadnezzar that the image represented four great kingdoms that would arise in succession to dominate the world. He told the king: “You are this head of gold”—meaning that the Babylonian Empire was the first… Read more »
And it also says that when He returns to claim his Kingdom, he will bear a new name.
You couldn’t possibly know what that name is. Could you?