RISE Armament Introduce Watchman Rifle and Pistol to Consumer Market

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- RISE Armament, a premier manufacturer and supplier of triggers, components, and firearms is pleased to announce that the Watchman rifle and pistol will now be available to consumers.

In 2018, RISE made it their mission to develop a supremely accurate, highly dependable, yet affordable rifle for law enforcement officers. With input from SWAT/SOT/SRT officers, patrol officers, military snipers, competitive shooters, and firearms instructors, the RISE Armament Watchman was born.

The success of the Watchman rifle with law enforcement motivated RISE to introduce the model to the consumer market. The Watchman is chambered .223 Wylde and is available in both rifle and pistol configurations.

The Watchman comes standard with a RISE match-grade trigger that features a crisp, balanced break and lightened pull weight. A free-floated 416R stainless steel barrel provides superior accuracy and proprietary weight reduction. This barrel is a favorite among top competitive shooters. The Watchman is air gauged and button rifled, shooting sub MOA with most factory ammo. Many shooters are regularly recording hits out to 600 yards with heavier ammunition.

The rifle configuration has a 16.1” barrel with a mid-length gas system for more manageable recoil. The pistol configuration has an 11.5” barrel with a carbine-length gas system. The Veil flash hider was developed specifically for the Watchman, ensuring flash minimization in low-light environments. Additionally, the ringing that’s typical with prong-style flash hiders has been engineered out to be nearly nonexistent.

The Watchman’s handguard boasts a continuous 12 o’clock top rail, MLOK slots, and QD points spanning 360 degrees for limitless customization options. It has a slim profile for comfort and a skeletonized design for weight reduction.

Other Features Include:

Forged aluminum receivers

Premium black nitride bolt carrier group for dependability and smoother shooting

Ambidextrous safety

Magpul pistol grip

Magpul MOE stock on the rifle; SB Tactical SBA3 brace on the pistol

Rifle weight: 6 lbs. 8 oz.; pistol weight: 6 lbs. 2 oz.

Includes one magazine

Backed by RISE Armament’s lifetime manufacturing warranty

MSRP: $1,349 (rifle) and $1,449 (pistol)

About RISE Armament:

RISE Armament redefined shooters’ standards with the introduction of its RA-535 Advanced-Performance Trigger in 2014. Today, the company continues to innovate through its lines of triggers, handguards, barrels, receivers, small AR parts, and complete rifles, which it designs and manufactures in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. RISE and its employees are committed to providing reliable products that unleash shooters’ potential and elevate the shooting experience. The RISE Armament team is fueled by a mission to make a lasting difference and strives to continually improve RISE products and our world. For more information about the company, visit www.risearmament.com.