Apex Shipping New Extended Slide Release for CZ P-10

PEORIA, Ariz –-(Ammoland.com)- Apex Tactical Specialties is now shipping the new Extended Slide Release for the CZ P-10 C, F and S model pistols.

The Apex Extended Slide Release is the perfect upgrade for the CZ P-10 offering wider, more ergonomic thumb paddles that are also extended toward the rear, making for easier manipulation of the slide release. The slide release is CNC machined steel and black Melonite finished for enhanced durability and reliability.

Features and Specifications:

For CZ P-10 C, F and S models

Aids in Faster, Easier Activation/Deactivation of Slide Release

Black Melonite Finish

Direct Drop-In Replacement

Apex Part #: 116-127

MSRP: $79.95

Retailers and wholesale distributors that have not yet ordered and wish to stock the new slide release can contact Apex at (623) 322-0200 for pricing and quantity availability.

About Apex Tactical Specialties

For more information on parts from Apex Tactical Specialties, visit www.ApexTactical.com, like Apex Tactical on Facebook or follow @ApexTactical on Instagram or Twitter. Instructional videos on the installation of Apex parts are available on Apex's YouTube, Full30 and GunStreamer channels.