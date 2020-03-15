Below the Radar: The Firearms Interstate Commerce Reform Act

United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- Often times, anti-Second Amendment extremists like to claim that laws need to be updated to reflect modern realities. They often make that argument when trying to justify bans on modern multi-purpose semiautomatic firearms, and Second Amendment supporters are right to point out that the Second Amendment doesn’t become irrelevant due to technological advances (and the Supreme Court said so in Caetano v. Massachusetts).

Well, turnabout can be fair play. This same argument can be made when it comes to a lot of restrictions on firearms sales at the federal level. After all, the internet makes it very easy for people to look up information on firearms laws (the NRA has excellent summaries at the NRA-ILA website). The National Instant Check System means that it is easy for an FFL to find out if someone is a prohibited person under 18 USC 922.

So, really, with modern communications, why do we have sales restrictions that were passed years or decades before modern technology has rendered them unreasonably archaic. The good news is that there is legislation that can not only bring firearms sales into the 21st century, it will also be a step in the right direction when it comes to our Second Amendment rights. The bill is HR 2443, the Firearms Interstate Commerce Reform Act, introduced by House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA).

This legislation allows for a law-abiding citizen to buy a firearm as long as the purchase complies with the laws of both the state the transaction takes place in and the state that the purchaser resides in. In addition, it allows for military spouses to purchase firearms in the state their spouse is stationed in, their state of legal residence, and the state that they establish a temporary residence in (some military bases are near state borders). Dealers can also make face-to-face transfers with other dealers, saving shipping costs and reducing the risk of theft.

In a statement by his office, Scalise said, “The modernization and simplification of our federal firearm purchasing laws is long-overdue reform, and I thank my colleagues for joining me in this effort.” As of this writing there are 56 co-sponsors of this legislation, and they deserve our thanks, along with Representative Scalise.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation and National Rifle Association have also supported this legislation.

“This is common-sense legislation that would allow law-abiding Americans to purchase firearms of their choosing while ensuring state and federal laws are enforced,” NSSF Senior Vice President and General Counsel said in a statement.

“In a sane world, it would be considered an uncontroversial update to laws that had not kept pace with technology and modern law enforcement and a way to protect the rights of those who in service to their country sacrifice the relatively stable and predictable residence situations most others enjoy,” the NRA said in its statement.

While HR 2443 is not perfect, it represents substantial improvements for the lot of law-abiding gun owners and FFLs. Second Amendment supporters should contact their Representative and Senators and politely urge them to pass this legislation.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.