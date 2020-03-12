Chattanooga Shooting Supplies Announces the Addition of Holster Co, 1791 Gunleather

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Chattanooga Shooting Supplies is proud to announce the addition of 1791 Gunleather brand holsters to their stock. Not only does 1791 Gunleather manufacture a wide variety of high-quality leather holsters, but they have also proven to be an industry disruptor with the introduction of their new Ultra Custom Concealment Holster.

The Ultra Custom Concealment Holster is the first re-moldable holster that forms a perfect fit for a variety of firearms. With Memory-Lok technology, this holster allows for multiple customized fits with kydex-like retention.

“1791’s revolutionary holster will be a leader in our industry,” said Ron Staffieri, President/CEO of Chattanooga Shooting Supplies. “This is a game-changer in the holster industry and will allow our dealers to operate their business more effectively and efficiently.”





Chattanooga Shooting Supplies

Chattanooga Shooting Supplies was founded in 1977 by two families that had a passion for hunting and shooting. That same passion holds true today with the second generation of family members and has now grown into a business stocking over 50,000 skus of shooting and hunting related products to service the independent dealer. Our goal is to give the customers what they what, how and when they want it. We are in business to help customers succeed. Learn more by calling (800) 251-4808 or visit us at www.ChattanoogaShooting.com.