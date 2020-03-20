CMMG Provides Free Food to Local First Responders Fighting COVID-19

U.S.A.-(AmmoLand.com)- Starting Thursday, March 19th, CMMG will be providing lunch between 12:30pm – 1:30pm Central time, to all Boonville, MO first responders. The lunches will be purchased from local restaurants for the next two weeks. CMMG is taking it upon themselves to support local businesses and first responders during these unique times. Chris Reinkemeyer, CEO CMMG Inc said, “We hope this motivates and inspires others to do the same. In times like these, we get through things by supporting our neighbors and serving each other.”

Help Thy Neighbor.

About CMMG:

CMMG began in central Missouri in 2002 and quickly developed into a full-time business because of its group of knowledgeable and passionate firearms enthusiasts committed to quality and service. Its reputation was built on attention to detail, cutting edge innovation and the superior craftsmanship that comes from sourcing all their own parts. By offering high-quality AR rifles, parts and accessories, CMMG’s commitment to top-quality products and professional service is as deep today as it was when it began.

For more information, visit CMMGInc.com