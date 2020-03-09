Daniel Horner Takes First Place Win for Team SIG at 2020 ExCommunicado 3-Gun Match

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc. congratulates Team SIG professional shooter Daniel Horner for his first place finish in the Tactical-Optics Division at the 2020 ExCommunicado 3-Gun Match at the CowTown Range in Phoneix, Arizona, February 22-23, 2020.

“It’s great to see Daniel develop in his professional shooting career, and compete in 3-Gun matches that present unique challenges to test his skills and bring his shooting to the next level,” said Tom Taylor Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales, SIG SAUER, Inc. “This match required Daniel to run every stage with his P320 XFIVE pistol, M400 Rifle, and shotgun seriously testing his ability to adjust and change his competition mindset quickly.”

To take his first place title in the Tactical-Optics Division at the 2020 ExCommunicado 3-Gun Match Horner competed through 7 stages, against 147 competitors, and firing 320 rounds out to 500 yards. For pistol competition Horner used his P320 XFIVE LEGION pistol with iron sights and SIG 147 grain Match Elite 9mm Competition Ammunition. For long-range competition Horner used his SIG SAUER M400 Competition rifle with a SIG SAUER Electro-Optics TANGO6T riflescope, SIG 40 grain 223 REM Varmint and Predator Ammunition, and a SIG KILO2400ABS Rangefinder.

“This was a great match and every stage presented challenges that required on-the-spot tactical adjustments in order to put myself in a position to place at the top of the field,” added Horner. “This match required significant strategic adjustments depending on what equipment I was shooting and helped me further develop the mental aspect of my competition. This was a really fun match, the staff was great, and I can’t wait to return next year to defend my title.”

The SIG SAUER equipment used by Team SIG Pro Shooter Daniel Horner including the SIG SAUER Electro-Optics TANGO6T riflescope, KILO2400ABS Rangefinder, 223REM Varmint and Predator Ammunition, and 9MM SIG Match Elite Competition Ammunition can be purchased online at sigsauer.com/store or retailers everywhere.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

