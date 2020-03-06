Emergency First Aid Fundamentals – Must Have Life Saving Book for Mass Shooter Prep

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Emergency First Aid Fundamentals is a comprehensive playbook for every house of worship, school, business, and family in America.

Author Michael Martin dives into the data of 48 mass shootings to determine what can be learned from these tragedies and how following a comprehensive plan with life-saving skills can help you to not only avoid becoming a victim but eliminate the presence of these shooters and save lives in the aftermath.

Could you prolong the life of a loved one long enough for the ambulance to arrive if he or she had sustained a lacerated artery from a violent attacker armed with a knife?

Over 200,000 copies have been purchased by responsible Americans from a broad range of backgrounds – men and women, young and old, newly armed and expert carriers alike.

While most Americans are comfortable dealing with the cuts and scrapes of everyday life, most would be a bit less comfortable dealing with severe, life-threatening injuries or illnesses when seconds count, and EMS and the emergency room are minutes (or longer) away.

With Emergency First Aid Fundamentals you'll gain the knowledge, the confidence and the competence needed to deal with dozens of medical and traumatic emergencies by covering:

What to do if you're ever confronted with a loved one falling victim to cardiac arrest, arterial bleeding, severe burns, a gunshot wound, and more…

Field treatment for each of these traumatic and medical conditions, explained in step-by-step detail and high-resolution photographs, ensuring that you’ll be prepared to save the life of a critically ill or injured or loved one when seconds count…

Everything you need to know and the crucial items to include when building your emergency first aid kit, which if missing even one of these critical elements, could cost you or a loved one their life…

And much, much more…

“This [series of books] [Emergency First Aid Fundamentals] is absolutely fantastic and spot on! All the material is presented in a flowing, understandable, and non-offensive way…Thank you for sharing your knowledge and expertise so folks like me can share it with others. I will be suggesting your book to many acquaintances.”

– Greg A.

About the U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA)

The U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) provides education, training and self-defense protection to responsible American gun owners. Headquartered in West Bend, WI, the USCCA is the largest and fastest-growing association whose sole focus is the responsibly armed American.