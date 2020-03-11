USA – -(Ammoland.com)- We all know Pelican Products makes great case products, and looking around I see they have 15% OFF for new subscribers to their email list. You can use that code to get 15% off most of all their products like the Pelican V300 Vault Large Pistol Case for just $67.96 with FREE shipping on orders of two or more. Check the prices here and you see that is a great deal.

Built for hard use, high impact and supreme weather resistance, new Vault series gun cases are the most rugged and secure in their class. Our largest handgun case, made for multiple handguns, extra magazines and accessories

High-impact polymer assures protection of your firearm, via road, trail or air

Crushproof, dustproof, and weather resistant

Heavy duty handles are ergonomic and will stand up in even the toughest conditions

Five layers of protective foam

Two push button latches offer secure closure with easy-open access

Two stainless steel lock hasps afford extra security during transport Equipped with a host of premium protective features at a price more hunters and shooters can afford, as only the 42-year veteran of hard knocks could deliver.

Related Reviews:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Pelican V300 Vault Large Pistol Case Deal Cart Check 03/11/2020:

Daily Gun Deals are short-term bargains that will often expire or sell out fast! The AmmoLand News Team publishes these deals that are available from our trusted partners and well-known industry retailers. AmmoLand does not stock inventory or have a shopping cart, we simply bring you up-to-date information on deals as a way to help you the reader get the most bang for your buck. As always we try and bring you the best information possible but these are fast-moving deals and details change quickly so be sure and check prices and product information for yourself by following the above links.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Ammoland Editors are scouring the web to find you the deal that will save you money. So good are these deals that they do not last long so pay attention to the publish date and do not delay, take advantage of this deal as soon as we publish it for our readers.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!