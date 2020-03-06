Opinion

New Jersey – -(AmmoLand.com)- Judge Martinotti has rendered a decision for a preliminary injunction against New Jersey’s “Red Flag” law that is unconstitutional and strips someone of their Second Amendment rights without due process.

Also, why is New Jersey not following court rules and hiding valuable information in Discovery? Attorney Albert Rescinio discusses with NJ2AS President Alexander Roubian.

