Team Ruger Takes Two Category Wins at 2020 Winter Range SASS Event

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is pleased to announce that Team Ruger’s Randi Rogers (Holy Terror) claimed top place wins in both Cowgirl and Wild Bunch categories at this year’s Winter Range SASS National Championship of Cowboy Action Shooting held at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, AZ.

Winter Range is a six-day event in which competitors and spectators flaunt their best old western cowboy and cowgirl attire and participate in live-fire shooting events. The event culminates with the Single Action Shooting Society’s National Championship of Cowboy Action Shooting. This year’s competition paid tribute to the driving of the Golden Spike in 1869, marking the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad which was so instrumental in the expansion of the country and the cowboy’s way of life. Shooters tested their skills with historically correct firearms against twelve different stages, each laid out with unique scenarios and scenic elements of the Old West.

Rogers took top honors in the Cowgirl division shooting a pair of Ruger Vaquero® revolvers and finished fourth overall with a final time of 234.91 competing against a field over 650 skilled shooters. Randi also placed first in the Lady Modern category of the Wild Bunch competition shooting the SR1911® chambered in .45 Auto and took the Overall lady title for the event.

“This year’s Winter Range was an excellent example of the complexity of Cowboy Action Shooting,” said Rogers. “Three days, 12 stages and over 300 rounds tested each shooter with complex target engagements and a razor-thin line of speed versus accuracy.”

For more information about the extensive line of award-winning Ruger firearms, visit Ruger.com or Facebook.com/Ruger. To find accessories for Ruger firearms, visit ShopRuger.com or your local independent retailer of Ruger firearms.





About Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. With products made in America, Ruger offers consumers almost 700 variations of more than 40 product lines. For 70 years, Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Our motto, “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®,” echoes our commitment to these principles as we work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms.