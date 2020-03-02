USA Clay Target League Launches ‘100,000 Drive To 2025’ Initiative

St. Paul, MN – -(AmmoLand.com)- The USA Clay Target League, an effort that started with 30 students on three teams in Minnesota about a decade ago that has now grown to more than 35,000 student-athletes across more than 1,000 school-sponsored teams nationwide, is launching a new initiative to reach a total of 100,000 participating student-athletes in 2025.

The initiative seeks to boost participation through a variety of strategies, including increasing the number of shooting ranges participating and expanding shooter capacities at existing ranges. Plans also include increasing the number of coaches and volunteers for school teams, as well as continuing to successfully recruit new teams and athletes.

“The League has been able to grow by an average of 30% each year for the past five years.” John Nelson, President of the USA Clay Target League, said. “Based on our previous success, we believe our vision of having 100,000 participating student-athletes in 2025 is definitely within reach.”

To help with their vision, the League has launched a new website highlighting information on the benefits the League’s programs have to students, conservation groups, the shooting sports industry, and passing down America’s heritage to the next generation of outdoor enthusiasts.

“Many people don’t understand the effect the League’s programs have on so many, so an important part of our 100,000 Drive To 2025 initiative is to share the positive impact our programs have,” said Nelson.

Some of the positive impacts: League athletes will generate $46 million dollars for conservation by 2025 while having a billion-dollar economic impact on shooting sport related purchases.

“Students, schools, conservation, the industry – everyone benefits from participating.”

To learn about the USA Clay Target League and how to support their 100,000 Drive To 2025 vision, visit www.usaclaytarget2025.com





About USA Clay Target League

The USA Clay Target League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and the independent provider of shooting sports as an extracurricular co-ed and adaptive activity for secondary and postsecondary schools nationwide. The organization’s priorities are safety, fun, and marksmanship – in that order.

Nationwide, over 45,000 student-athletes representing over 1,200 school-approved teams are expected to participate in the League in 2020.

—

For more information visit http://usaclaytarget2025.com | www.usaclaytarget.com