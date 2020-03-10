Virginia VCDL Legislative Update – Session is Over, Bill Status 3/9/20

Virginia – -(AmmoLand.com)-

Bills that changed status on Saturday (last day of session) Bills that have passed both the House and Senate and will now head to the Governor's desk to possibly be signed into law

Saturday was the last day of the 2020 session. All bills that are still alive now head to the Governor's desk. NOTE that the Governor can veto, change, sign into law, or not sign into law any of the following bills. If not signed into law, a bill will become law without the Governor's signature. Because the Governor can still change a bill, a final analysis of the bills will not be provided until after the bill has been signed in its final form. Unless noted otherwise, all new laws become effective on July 1, 2020.

Bills that have passed the House and Senate and are identical are now combined to make the list shorter and more reflective of the number of gun law changes.

This alert contains all the gun bills that are still alive and their status. It also summarizes any change in the status of those bills that happened today. The status changes are underlined. There are no action items in this update.

1. Bills that changed status on Saturday (last day of session)

SB 71 – daycare/preschool become gun-free zones – conference committee amendment was accepted by both bodies and is now headed to the Governor's desk.

SB 593 – Licensed home day facilities required to store firearms unloaded and locked up. The conference committee has a substitute bill. Conference substitute was accepted by both bodies and now heads to the Governor's desk.

HB 600 – Licensed home day facilities required to store firearms unloaded and locked up. The conference committee has a substitute bill. Conference substitute was accepted by both bodies and now heads to the Governor's desk.

2. Bills that have passed both the House and Senate and will now head to the Governor's desk to possibly be signed into law

Duplicate bills are combined:

HB 2, SB 70 – Universal Background Checks. Only applies to bonafide sales, where something is given in exchange for a firearm.

HB 9 – lost/stolen firearms must be reported in 48 hours – time to report increased from 24 to 48 hours.

SB 14 – bans possession of bump stocks. Binary triggers, trigger cranks, etc. are not affected.

SB 64 – makes a group of two or more individuals brandishing with the intent and purpose of intimidating others a felony.

SB 71 – daycare/preschool become gun-free zones. For daycare centers and religious or private preschools, the gun ban only applies during hours of operation.

SB 173 – allows CHP holders to have a stun-weapon in their vehicle while on K-12 school grounds.

HB 264, SB 263 – Eliminates online training and does not affect training from NRA instructors to get a CHP.

HB 421, SB 35 – allows localities to create their own gun laws. Restricted as to where localities can control guns: government buildings, parks, recreation and community centers, permitted events and surrounding roads.

HB 600, SB 593 – Licensed home day facilities require firearms to be stored unloaded and locked up during hours of operation. Localities can make their requirements more strict.

HB 674, SB 240 – Red Flag law – additional protections for search warrants and wrongful accusations were added.

HB 812, SB 69 – One Handgun a Month. Has exception for CHP holders.

HB 888, SB 268 – No sales tax for purchases of a gun safe under $1,500.

HB 1004, SB 479 – protective orders take away gun rights while in effect.

HB 1080 – only those authorized by state law can carry on K-12 grounds. Conservators of the Peace cannot carry on school grounds under this bill.

HB 1083 – class 1 misdemeanor for younger than 14-years-old getting access to a loaded firearm in a reckless manner. Only change to current law is raising the penalty from a Class 3 misdemeanor to a Class 1 misdemeanor.

