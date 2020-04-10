B&T Provides Miami Beach Police Department with APC9K PRO Models

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- B&T, Inc. is proud to announce the City of Miami Beach Police Department has purchased B&T APC9K PRO platforms equipped with SIG Sauer P320 magazine compatible lower receiver groups, B&T three-lug QD suppressors, and Aimpoint sighting systems. These ultra-compact weapon systems are destined for specialized service within the department, which serves a growing community of nearly 100,000 full-time residents, swelling to over 3 million during peak visitation. The City of Miami Beach joins a rapidly growing list of agencies choosing to rely on B&T products.

“B&T has a long history of supplying local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies with top-tier products, and we are honored to provide Miami Beach Florida Police Department with B&T’s specialized equipment to help them with their challenging assignments,” stated Tim Nickler, President and CEO, B&T USA.

The City of Miami Beach Police Department is the first agency to purchase SIG Sauer P320 magazine compatible lower receiver groups for the APC9-series platform.

About City of Miami Police Department

The MBPD is a fully accredited law enforcement agency, dedicated to pursuing every opportunity and engaging all challenges as part of our organization’s on-going quest for excellence. With the continued growth in the popularity of Miami Beach, as a destination of choice for out of town and local visitors alike, the Police Department is tasked with balancing the needs of the residential population with the huge increase in the amount of visitors to the City.

About B&T

B&T USA, is the Florida-based subsidiary of B&T AG SWITZERLAND (formerly known as Brügger and Thomet AG), which was founded in 1991 as a designer and manufacturer of the industry’s most advanced suppressors. Under the leadership of Karl Brügger, B&T has evolved into a world leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of the most technologically advanced, high performance weapons systems in the world. From the comprehensive APC (Advanced Police Carbine) line, recently adopted by the United States Army, to the new 9mm USW® (Universal Service Weapon) and USW conversion kits; B&T weapon systems are used globally by police, Special Forces, and elite military units. For more information on B&T USA, visit: www.bt-arms.com