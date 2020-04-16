SAF Sues Georgia County, Judge Asserting Deprivation of Rights

Bellevue, WA -(AmmoLand.com)- The Second Amendment Foundation and Firearms Policy Coalition today filed suit in federal district court in Georgia, in a case alleging Cherokee County and Probate Court Judge Keith Wood have violated the constitutional rights of citizens by ordering that the county would not accept applications for Weapons Carry Licenses during the coronavirus outbreak.

SAF and FPC filed the action in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Atlanta Division, on behalf of one of their members, Lisa Walters. According to the 16-page federal complaint, Walters’ husband contacted the probate court several days ago to inquire about her ability to obtain a carry license. The county informed Walters’ husband that the order to not accept license applications will remain in effect.

The case is known as Walters v. Wood. Plaintiffs are represented by attorney Adam Kraut of Sacramento, Calif.

“This is the most recent in a series of legal actions we’ve had to file around the country,” noted SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb, “because we’ve discovered that some officials have arbitrarily decided the COVID-19 crisis allows them to suspend the Constitutional rights of the citizens they serve. We’ve been stunned by this pattern because such actions are not permitted by the Constitution. Authorities may not, by decree or otherwise, enact or enforce a suspension or deprivation of constitutional liberties.”

FPC President Brandon Combs concurred, stating,

“The Constitution explicitly protects the fundamental human right to bear arms, especially for self-defense. Governments cannot eliminate the right of law-abiding adults to

carry handguns for self-defense in public, which is all the more pertinent in these troubled times. As the Supreme Court has already explained, the Constitution's guarantee of the right to bear arms is especially important for self-defense in case of confrontation, and individuals must be allowed to exercise their rights outside their home.”





Second Amendment Foundation

The Second Amendment Foundation (www.saf.org) is the nation’s oldest and largest tax-exempt education, research, publishing and legal action group focusing on the Constitutional right and heritage to privately own and possess firearms. Founded in 1974, The Foundation has grown to more than 650,000 members and supporters and conducts many programs designed to better inform the public about the consequences of gun control.