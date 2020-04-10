Virginia: Gun Owners Seek Temporary Injunction To Reopen Indoor Ranges

Virginia – -(AmmoLand.com)- Virginia Citizens Defense League, GOA, Safeside Lynchburg, and the Association of Virginia Gun Ranges have filed for a temporary injunction against Governor Northam and the Virginia State Police to allow indoor ranges to reopen during the current state of emergency. The case will be heard on Tuesday, April 14, at 10 am.

The Governor knows indoor ranges are not dangerous. His Executive Order allows police to use indoor ranges with no restrictions on the number of officers on the range and no social distancing requirements before, during, or after shooting.

The complaint can viewed here and the exhibits here.

We will advise as the case proceeds.





About Virginia Citizens Defense League, Inc. (VCDL):

Virginia Citizens Defense League, Inc. (VCDL). VCDL is an all-volunteer, non-partisan grassroots organization dedicated to defending the human rights of all Virginians. The Right to Keep and Bear Arms is a fundamental human right.

For more information, visit: www.vcdl.org.