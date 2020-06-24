U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Wilson Combat and SIG SAUER are pleased to announce the availability of our second Wilson Combat enhanced P320 9mm semi-automatic pistol collaboration, the WCP320 Carry.

Wilson Combat gunsmiths and engineers have completely reworked a SIG SAUER P320 chassis and unfinished SIG manufactured compact slide into a “Professional” size, full-size grip with 3-slot accessory rail for a portable, yet full-capacity 9mm handgun.

Using the all-new Wilson Combat SIG P320 Carry grip module, our in-house re-machined slide and Wilson Combat performance battle sights, the Wilson Combat Optimized WCP320 Carry will become a favorite of those who want a smaller than full-size striker-fired handgun that is perfect for defensive use and concealed carry.

This robust, fast handling pistol wears our Wilson Combat engineered polymer Carry-2 grip module with 3-slot rail. This newly designed and manufactured grip has enhanced traction, smoother reloading, improved pointablity and superb recoil control in dynamic shooting. This grip turns an already solid platform into an ergonomic shooting machine.

The WCP320 Carry’s compact slide has been machined with the Wilson Combat X-TAC pattern for improved manipulation under stress. The front and rear cocking serrations, as well as the slide top, wear this signature Wilson Combat pattern.

The stainless steel slide and chromoly barrel wear the most advanced black DLC (Diamond-like-Carbon) physical vapor deposition finish available. This finish has chromium and tungsten underlayers for long-lasting corrosion and abrasion resistance.

The SIG SAUER flat-faced XFULL trigger is standard on the WCP320 and gives shooters a lower finger position on the trigger which increases leverage for a lighter, smoother trigger pull.

The pull can be further enhanced by Wilson Combat gunsmiths with our optional action tune using Grayguns custom trigger parts.

SIG/Wilson Combat P320 Carry Specifications

Available Calibers: 9mm

Magazine Capacity: 17 Rounds

Barrel Length: 3.9”

Overall Length: 7.5”

Sight Radius: 5.75”

Height: 5.5”

Width: 1.5”

Weight Empty: 26.8 oz

Weight Loaded: 34.2 oz

Specifications:

Wilson Combat P320 Carry II Module

Wilson Combat X-TAC P320 Carry Slide with Machine Bevels

Black DLC Finish on Slide and Barrel

X-TAC Pattern Front and Rear Cocking Serrations

X-TAC Pattern on Slide Top

Carry Cut

Wilson Combat Logo on Slide

Wilson Combat Battlesight with Red Fiber Optic Front Sight

SIG factory magazine release

SIG factory Slide Stop

SIG P320 X-Full Size Steel trigger

2 17rd X-Series Magazines

9mm caliber only

More Info:

Beveled Magazine Well

Rail for Mounting Light or Laser

Special Serial Number Range with WC Prefix

Part #:

SIG-WCP320C-9B – $1,195 Carry Model, Black

SIG-WCP320C-9BATC – $1,350 Carry Model, Black with Curved Trigger Action Tune

SIG-WCP320C-9BATS – $1,350 Carry Model, Black with Straight Trigger Action Tune

SIG-WCP320C-9T – $1,195 Carry Model, Tan

SIG-WCP320C-9TATC – $1,350 Carry Model, Tan with Curved Trigger Action Tune

SIG-WCP320C-9TATS – $1,350 Carry Model, Tan with Straight Trigger Action Tune



About the SIG SAUER P320

The SIG SAUER P320 is a high-performance, striker-fired service pistol known for extreme reliability that beat all other tested handguns in the Government’s 2017 Modular Handgun Competition. Learn more at www.sigsauer.com

About Wilson Combat

Headquartered in Berryville, Arkansas since 1977, Wilson Combat is an industry leader in high-quality firearms for self-protection, law enforcement, military, and recreational use. Wilson Combat manufactures cutting edge handguns, rifles, shotguns as well as firearm accessories, and ammunition. Visit www.wilsoncombat.com for more information.