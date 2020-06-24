JP Enterprises Congratulates Shooting Team on Great Showing at USPSA Nationals

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- JP Enterprises’ shooting team claimed several high finishes at this month’s USPSA Multigun Nationals and PCC Nationals in Frostproof, FL. Most notable of these were Dakota Overland (High Lady; Multigun), Josh Froelich (2nd; PCC), Andre DeSautel (4th; PCC) and Todd Jarrett (High Senior; PCC).

Junior shooter Dakota Overland claimed her first National Champion title as High Lady at the 2020 USPSA Multigun Nationals. Along with pistol and shotgun, Dakota outshot 17 other lady shooters with her custom JP Enterprises SCR-11 rifle. New to PCC for 2020, she went on to compete at the PCC National Championship the following weekend, earning a top-5 finish among the ladies.

Coming off his win at the 2020 JP Enterprises Midwest PCC Championship in May, Josh Froelich took second place at USPSA PCC Nationals with his custom JP Enterprises GMR-15. The match drew almost 250 competitors as the premier PCC match in the country for 2020.

Andre DeSautel has steadily climbed the PCC rankings in the last few years to land a 4th place finish at PCC Nationals. In addition to shooting for JP, Andre works at JP Enterprises as part of the sales team. He is also one of JP’s top shooters in the sport of 3-Gun.

At 12th overall at PCC Nationals, Todd Jarrett’s finish was amongst the best showings at the match, let alone as High Senior. He is a long-time shooting colleague and friend of JP founder, John Paul, and a fixture of the competitive shooting world with over 50 US Area championships to his name.

“Our shooting team is not about podium finishes above all else,” said JP founder, John Paul. “It’s always more important to have good ambassadors and people who make the shooting sports better by their presence and participation. Top finishes are just the icing on the cake. That said, our shooters worked hard and did a great job this month. They all deserve to be proud.”

Beyond these signature finishes, JP Enterprises congratulates the great performances of its other team members at the recent championship matches, especially Lanny Barnes, John McClain, Cory Klemashevich and James Niedt.

For more information on the JP Shooting Team and JP competition rifles, visit www.jprifles.com.

About JP Enterprises

The product of company founder, John Paul’s 40+ years of recreational and professional shooting experience, JP Enterprises is a family-owned designer and manufacturer of premium AR rifles and innovative components for duty, competition and recreational use. JP designs are influenced by cooperation with professional shooters in most every firearm-related field as well as by hundreds of hours spent each year by JP engineers and employees in rigorous, top-level competitions around the country. Innovating and refining to meet these practical demands has made JP rifles the benchmark of quality AR engineering and performance.

For more information on JP Enterprises, visit their website at www.jprifles.com and keep up to date on the newest JP developments by following JPRifles on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. For more information on the JP Blue Steel Ranch, visit www.bluesteelranch.us.