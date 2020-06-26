NC: Second Amendment Preservation Act Clears General Assembly

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- On June 25th, the North Carolina Senate voted 33-14 and the House of Representatives voted 77-38 to pass House Bill 652, the Second Amendment Preservation Act, to expand the ability of citizens to defend themselves and their loved ones while attending religious worship. After this bill stalled last year, the Senate took swift bipartisan action on June 19th of this year, sending it to the House. The House and Senate agreed in conference to extend the legislation beyond the freedom to worship safely, making it easier for individuals to renew their concealed handgun permit, as well as two minor exemptions for first responders.

House Bill 652 allows law-abiding citizens who hold a concealed handgun permit to carry a handgun to defend themselves and their loved ones when attending religious worship taking place on private property that is both a school and place of worship if it does not prohibit firearms. This empowers private property owners to set their own security policy rather than the state imposing a one-size-fits-all solution.

Last year, an armed citizen defended his church against an individual in Texas. This worshiper, Jack Wilson, was able to take action because of similar NRA-backed legislation in Texas.

The final bill also requires sheriffs to accept a refresher training course rather than a full course for individuals who have let their concealed handgun permit lapse, so long as it is more than 60 days and less than 180​​.

This bipartisan legislation now goes to Governor Roy Cooper for his signature.

Your NRA would like to thank the North Carolina Rifle & Pistol Association for their hard work protecting and promoting self-defense rights that resulted in this bill finally passing the General Assembly.

