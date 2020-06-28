NSSF Opens Registration for Webinar on Social Media in Times of Crisis

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NSSF, the trade association for the firearm industry, is pleased to announce that registration is now open for its newest webinar, “Using Social Media Effectively in Times of Crisis.”

In this 60-minute webinar, Michelle Scheuermann, principle at Bullet Proof Communications and a favorite speaker at SHOT Show, will discuss social media practices that allow firearm industry members to remain sensitive to the needs of their stakeholders while also creating messaging that engages customers when they need you most. An expert in social media strategy and marketing, Scheuermann will help viewers:

Understand why clients head to their social media pages during times of crisis.

Develop web-based media key elements that garner trust and respect and ultimately drive people to their stores.

Align messaging across all social media, email, and print communications to provide clarity and consistency.

The “Using Social Media Effectively in Time of Crisis” webinar takes place July 13 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EDT. NSSFwebinars created to address the shifting challenges our industry members are encountering during the evolving public health situation have proven to be extremely well-received and are attended by hundreds of firearm retailers, ranges, and manufacturers from across the country. This webinar is free to all interested industry members, but attendance is limited, so we encourage everyone to register at the earliest possible convenience. RSVP here.

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

The National Shooting Sports Foundation is the trade association for the firearms, ammunition, hunting and shooting sports industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of more than 10,000 manufacturers, distributors, firearms retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen's organizations and publishers. www.nssf.org