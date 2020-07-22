Full30 Firearms Video Website Announces New Ownership & Management

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Full30 (www.full30.com) has been fortunate enough to gain new ownership over the past few months, and we thought it was time to release an official statement on the subject for the sake of transparency. As with everything business-related, a lot has been happening behind the scenes that could not be openly discussed until negotiations and discussions were finalized. We are past this point now and are ready to discuss our ownership overhaul, and with it, our new management team.

First, we would like to introduce everyone to Jeff Kirkham, the new majority owner of the platform. Jeff spent 28.5 years within the United States Army Special Operations community. After retiring from military service, Jeff Kirkham moved into the firearms community where he has spent the last decade of his life dedicated to improving the community in every way that he can.

Jeff is a firm believer that the industry needs a cohesive platform that connects content creators with manufacturers and provides both with the digital infrastructure needed for industry growth in today’s new ever-advancing technological world. The first amendment protects the second, and Jeff recognizes the need for a platform free from the censorship and oppression of “Big Tech’s” ideological crusade against both.

Next, we need to introduce Jarrad Markel, the new CEO of Full30. Jarrad Markel is the son of Professor Paul Markel from Student of the Gun. He grew up fully immersed in the firearms world and has spent his entire adult life working in the firearms industry promoting a cohesive learning environment for shooters of all skill sets. Jarrad has also helped multiple people begin their own career in the firearms industry through a multitude of classes and lectures centered on promoting the health and well-being of their companies.

Jarrad is an industry-leading expert in the growth of businesses inside of the firearms industry. He understands and believes in the potential of Full30 as a platform to connect the industry and build a strong community of like-minded people who believe in free speech. Also, Jarrad brings much-needed perspective to the team, having lived and operated as a small content creator himself. We look forward to having him on board as one of our top decision-makers moving forward.

We are extremely excited to welcome both of these people to the Full30 family. Since they have come on board, things have taken off at an exponential pace behind the scenes. Projects that we previously thought would take years to complete have come to fruition and are nearly ready for a public-facing launch. Before we close out this industry update, we would love to leave you all with a message from our two newest family members.