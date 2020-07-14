Giffords’ Virtual ‘Tour’ Will Be Even More Staged than Bloomberg’s Real One

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Giffords, the gun violence prevention organization founded by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, announced the Road to Universal Background Checks Tour,” a group press release announces. “At a series of virtual gatherings focused on states with key Senate races, Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords will lead conversations with candidates and other activists who will speak directly with voters about the importance of electing a new Senate majority that will finally pass universal background checks.”

“Virtual gatherings”? There’s probably more than pandemic considerations behind that strategy. And characterizing this as a “tour” may give us some clues.

Michael Bloomberg tried something similar in meatspace some years back. His paid ad hacks tried to sell sending a propaganda bus on a 25-state 100-day as the “No More Names” tour. “Magical Misery Tour” was more like it.

They played coy with announcing actual locations, dates, and times for their scheduled stops, making sure the press and followers who signed up would know in time but keeping the general public in the dark until the last minute to avoid what ended up happening—being outnumbered by rights advocates. And the funny thing about the “victims of gun violence” named by the tour: They included the Boston Marathon bomber. One in 12 of the “victims” were crime suspects, including a “man shot by police while he was holding a gun in another man’s face,” and a 19-year-old who was shot by a man protecting his granddaughter from him.

The names also included those of a former Los Angeles cop who went on a killing spree (and who demanded more “gun control”), a suspect who “died in a shootout after … opening fire on police,” and another suspect in the killing of four people who also tried to shoot it out with the cops.

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and Opposite Day “progressives” are nothing if not unoriginal, continually repeating what doesn’t work. This we had the wildly unsuccessful (although you’d never know that from media report) Marx … uh … March for Our Lives “The Road to Change” tour from a couple of years back. As with the Bloomberg “original,” they kept dates, times, and specific locations within the cities close to the vest as well.

If interested, you can go to Giffords’ event site to see where the “tour” will go and when (the “National Kickoff” will be Tuesday, with Special Guest Infringer Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut), and to register yourself, just like they want “background checks” to do to your guns. The added “benefit” to “virtual gatherings” is only Giffords will know how many “attend,” so they can hide real results and paint their “success” any way they want to.

What you won't hear, because lies of omission are as important to the gun-grabbers as the overt kind, is an admission of their real “background check” agenda, pretty much spelled out in a report from the National Institute of Justice's “Summary of Select Firearm Violence Prevention Strategies“:

“Effectiveness depends on the ability to reduce straw purchasing, requiring gun registration…”

Count on the DSM to give them all kinds of free advertising masked as “news” while deliberately ignoring opinions that differ. Between that and their propaganda operations enjoying taxpayer-funded loans due to COVID-19, the gun-grabbers appear to be riding high.

Don’t tell them that defective vehicles have a way of breaking down when you least expect it.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.