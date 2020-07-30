Knife Rights’ Freedom’s Steel – Liberty’s Edge Automatic Knife Supporting NRA-ILA

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- With the generous support of our collaborators, Knife Rights has donated Freedom's Steel IX – Liberty's Edge Double Action Automatic Knife, a one-of-a-kind custom-crafted knife by Texas knifemaker, Johnny Stout, with Julie Warenski-Erikson engraving and a feather Damascus blade by Master Bladesmith Véronique Laurent, to the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) to support NRA-ILA's defense of the Second Amendment in this critical election year. Knife Rights is the Second Front in Defense of the Second Amendment.

This extraordinary collaboration was scheduled to be a featured auction item at the NRA-ILA Dinner and Auction, to be held during the NRA Annual Meeting in Nashville, Tennessee. With the cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic of the NRA Annual Meeting & Exhibits, Rock Island Auction Company has generously offered to feature this extraordinary knife in their flagship Premier Auction to be held September 11-13.

ALL proceeds, including the buyer's premium, of this knife, will be given to NRA-ILA.

Freedom's Steel IX – Liberty's Edge Automatic Knife will be auctioned on September 12th, 2020. You can bid either through a sealed bid or by phone during the actual auction. FULL Details, more photos, and link to make your bid at: www.KnifeRights.org/FreedomsSteel

Knife Rights' Chairman Doug Ritter said, “Freedom’s Steel™ IX – Liberty's Edge™ Double-Action Automatic Knife celebrates the liberties that Knife Rights fights to protect. For the past six decades and change switchblade (automatic) knives have been demonized by those opposed to freedom and liberty. At one time they were banned or highly restricted in nearly half the states! Today, thanks to Knife Rights' efforts, they are legal to own, to one degree or another, in 44 states and legal to carry in 33.”

Knife Rights sincerely appreciates the generous contributions by the collaborators that allow us to make this donation. Texas knifemaker Johnny Stout has crafted a very special version of his renowned “Vaquero” Double Action Automatic Knife for Knife Rights' ninth Freedom's Steel™. It features elegant engraving and 24K gold inlay by Julie Warenski-Erikson. The dramatic 3.75-inch trailing point blade was ground from exquisite feather pattern Damascus steel, forged by Master Bladesmith Véronique Laurent.

Exhibition-grade, museum fit mammoth ivory grip scales, donated by Fine Turnage Productions, finish off the 4.875-inch long handle, for an overall length when open of 8.562 inches. The titanium liners have been jeweled and hand-file worked, then anodized. All the fasteners are 24K gold plated. Photography by Dirk Loots.

About Knife Rights

Knife Rights (www.KnifeRights.org) is America's grassroots knife owners' advocacy organization; Rewriting Knife Law in America™ and forging a Sharper Future for all Americans™. Knife Rights efforts have resulted in 32 bills enacted repealing knife bans in 22 states and over one hundred cities and towns since 2010.