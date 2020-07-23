Lightfoot Grasping at Straws on Guns to Mask Her Own Ineffectiveness

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “70 shot, 10 fatally, in Chicago this weekend,” the Chicago Sun-Times reported Monday. “The numbers surpassed those of the same weekend last year, when 43 people were shot, three of them fatally. Last weekend, 64 people were shot across the city, 13 of them fatally. Six of those victims were teenagers and one teen was killed.”

“79 shot, 15 fatally, over Fourth of July weekend in Chicago,” the Sun-Times reported two weeks ago. That’s in spite of “community leaders hir[ing] private security” and the city putting “1,200 more police officers on Chicago streets.”

They should have known it wouldn’t work because the year before they deployed more than 1,500 cops to predictable results. There’s a definition of insanity in there somewhere.

Speaking of insanity, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blames guns and the coronavirus. Disregard what it takes to lawfully own and carry a gun in Illinois. Mayor Lori says what we need to stop the killings by the lawless is to heap more laws onto the “law-abiding.”

“If the president was really committed to helping us deal with our violence, he would do some easy things,” Lightfoot insists. “What he would push for is universal background checks, he would push for an assault weapons ban, he would push to make sure that people who are banned from getting on airplanes can’t get guns.” “We have to have a federal policy on background checks and making sure people are not able to go across the border to states like Indiana and get military-grade weapons in quantities and then bring them back to the streets and shoot people up,” Lightfoot continued. “That’s what’s happening.”

“The only problem with her response is…well…everything,” NRA-ILA observed. “[R]ather than looking at what she can do better to stem the rising tide of violence in her city, Mayor Lightfoot has decided to misrepresent federal law, malign her neighboring states, and suggest we need more laws that will further infringe on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens; more laws that violent criminals will regard with as much disdain as the current mountain of laws they violate.”

Bingo.

As for what Lightfoot can “do better,” that’s something we dare not bring up lest we are smeared as haters and worse. Besides, bringing up “black on black crime” is a “fallacy,” we are told. The real problem is with white men killing themselves, the gun-grabbers instruct us in a nice bit of apples and oranges bait and switch. True, we can’t deny there’s a problem there, still not anywhere near as bad as the suicide situation in “gun-free” Japan, but we still have yet to see headlines about 70+ white men shooting themselves in Chicago on a holiday weekend. And changing the subject does nothing to help stem the bloody violence happening there as a matter of routine.

People are also only bringing that up to “deflect attention away from police brutality,” we are chastised. So the deflectors are deflecting—accusing your opponent of that which you are guilty is standard “progressive” operating procedure.

Having blamed gun, the coronavirus, and Donald Trump, Lightfoot has also decided the enemy is the Chicago PD.

What’s wrong in Chicago and the root causes behind the violence are existential problems Lightfoot and city “leaders” are unwilling to even acknowledge let alone tackle lest they get exposed for the incompetent, trough-feeding frauds that they are. And while these causes and their relative weights in contributing to the problems are legitimately debatable, the truth is not.

The truth is that mandating more infringements on the right of peaceably-inclined people to keep and bear arms will only make things worse. And those pulling the citizen disarmament strings to impose a monopoly of violence not only know that, but they're also counting on it.

UPDATE- This headline happened after this article was submitted:

At Least 14 People Wounded In Mass Shooting Outside Funeral In Auburn Gresham

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.