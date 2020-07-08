Limited Time Remains on Bushnell and Realtree Official Optics Sweepstakes

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Bushnell, an industry leader in performance optics, along with Realtree wants to remind hunters that there are only a few days left to sign up for the Official Optics Sweepstakes, which ends July 10th. To celebrate the recent announcement of Bushnell becoming the “Official Optics” of Realtree, the two brands have united to offer hunters the chance to win one of two exclusive prize packs valued at over $3,000.

“The team at Realtree is excited to expand our partnership with one of the most trusted and respected optics manufacturers in the business,” said Realtree Designer and President Bill Jordan. “Bushnell has always engineered their products with the end-user in mind and they share a similar passion for hunting that few companies can match. Through this limited time sweepstakes, hunters everywhere will have the chance to walk away with some incredible prizes from the brands that truly support their efforts.”

Interested contestants are encouraged to visit http://sweeps.bushnellxrealtree.com for their chance to win one-of-a-kind items from Bushnell, Realtree and Nomad. No purchase is necessary to enter, and the sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the United States and District of Columbia, excluding Alaska and Hawaii, who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry.

Through the limited-time sweepstakes, individuals will have the chance to win the Grand Prize package valued at over $2,300 or the Second Prize package valued at over $1,000. Each package includes the latest optics from Bushnell along with a gift card to the Realtree online store. The Grand Prize also includes a $500 Nomad Outdoor gift card.

For official sweepstakes terms and conditions, visit www.sweeps.bushnellxrealtree.com and for more information regarding Bushnell's full line of optics offered in Realtree patterns click here.





About Realtree

Realtree is the world's leading camouflage designer, marketer, and licensor with over 1,000 licensees utilizing the Realtree camouflage brand. Thousands of outdoor and lifestyle products are available in Realtree camouflage patterns. In addition, Realtree is committed to supporting individuals and groups that work to ensure our outdoor heritage, the conservation of natural places, and the wildlife that resides there. Find Realtree on Realtree 365, Facebook, Instagram,Youtube, Twitter and at Realtree.com.

About Bushnell

Bushnell, a Vista Outdoor brand, has been the industry leader in high-performance sports optics for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is to provide the highest quality, most reliable and affordable sports optics products on the market. And, our commitment to outstanding customer service and strong retailer partnerships is unmatched. Bushnell boasts leading market share in all of the sports optics categories, and our products have consistently won design and performance awards. Our product lines enhance the enjoyment of every outdoor pursuit from spectator sports, nature study, hunting, fishing and birding to stargazing. For news and information, visit www.bushnell.com or follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/bushnell_official/ and Facebook at www.facebook.com/bushnell.