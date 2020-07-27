Working Group Established to Address Intensifying Threat from Communist China

WASHINGTON – -(AmmoLand.com)- Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad F. Wolf recently hosted the inaugural meeting of the Department’s China Working Group. The Group’s purpose is to holistically articulate, prioritize, and coordinate the Department’s response to evolving threats to the Homeland posed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“The Chinese threat is intensifying at an alarming rate through CCP’s malign activity in the trade, cybersecurity, immigration, and intellectual property domains,” said Acting Secretary Wolf.

“Consistent with President Trump’s leadership and direction, DHS is at the forefront of combating these threats to the Homeland and our way of life. The Department’s role in curbing China’s malign activity has never been more important nor timely. DHS’s newly-established China Working Group will prioritize, coordinate, and articulate decisive near- and long-term actions commensurate with the threat we face.”