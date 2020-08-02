$5,000 Reward Issued in Warrensburg, MO Gun Store Burglary

Kansas City — -(AmmoLand.com)- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Warrensburg, MO Police Department, today announced a reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible for the July 20th theft of firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer in Warrensburg.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, July 20th two unknown suspects broke into Baker’s Armory, 609 East Young Street, stealing several firearms. Officers from the Warrensburg Police Department responded to the scene. A picture of the suspects is attached. Warrensburg Police and Agents from the Kansas City ATF office are investigating.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest.

Anyone with information about this theft should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), email [email protected], contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips, or by texting ATFKC to 63975. Tips can also be submitted using the Reportit app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

