Alarming Poll: Majority of Voters Think Biden’s VP Will Assume Office

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- If Joe Biden’s announcement that anti-gun California Sen. Kamala Harris will be his running mate caused alarm among gun owners, a recent Rasmussen survey could ignite a national anxiety attack.

According to Rasmussen, 59 percent of likely voters think “it is likely Biden’s running mate will be president before the end of Biden’s four-year term.” Thirty-nine percent of those respondents think it is “very likely,” the polling firm reported.

The survey was conducted Aug. 6 and 9 with a margin of sampling error of +/- 3 percent.

An earlier Rasmussen survey published June 29 revealed that 38 percent of likely voters believe Biden is suffering “from some form of dementia.” Forty-eight percent disagreed and 14 percent weren’t sure, but that was then.

Right now, 59 percent of Democrats “attach more importance to Biden’s running mate than Republicans (32%), Rasmussen said. Forty-three percent of Independent voters think it’s important.

According to the Washington Examiner, Biden picked Harris “after an extensive vetting process.” There should be no doubt part of that process was to reaffirm the senator’s fanaticism toward gun control, according to several observers.

As recalled by On The Issues, during the Democratic Primary debate in Houston on Sept. 12, 2019—the same debate during which ex-Congressman Beto O’Rourke made his infamous blurt about confiscating privately-owned semiautomatic rifles—Harris was asked if a buyback should be mandatory.

Her response, as transcribed by On The Issues: “Five million assault weapons are on the streets of America today. During the course of this debate, eight people will die from gun violence. We need action, and Congress has had years to act and failed because they do not have the courage. When I'm elected, I'll give them 100 days to pull their act together, put a bill on my desk for signature and if they don't, I will take executive action and put in place a comprehensive background check requirement and ban the importation of assault weapons into our country, because it is time to act.

“The idea that we would wait for Congress, which has just done nothing to act [on gun control], is just overlooking the fact that every day in America, our babies are going to school to have drills where they are learning about how they have to hide in a closet or crouch in a corner if there is a mass shooter roaming the hallways of their school.”

On another debate occasion, On The Issues noted, Harris had this to say: “If by my 100th day in office Congress fails to put a bill on my desk, I'm prepared to take executive action. Anyone who sells more than five guns a year will be required to perform background checks. I'm prepared to direct the ATF to remove the licenses of gun dealers who fail to follow the law. 90% of guns associated with crime have been sold by 5% of the gun dealers. We need to take their licenses away.”

When Harris was serving as California state attorney general, she was sued in federal court by the Second Amendment Foundation and Calguns Foundation, along with three private citizens. The California Department of Justice was also a defendant.

This lawsuit, known as Silvester v. Harris, challenged the state law requiring gun owners to wait at least ten days before taking possession of an additional firearm. The logic was that a gun owner already had a firearm, so it was silly to subject that individual to a waiting period in an effort to prevent so-called “spur-of-the-moment” crimes.

The New York Times reported Tuesday evening that Biden and Harris will appear together in Delaware and hold a “virtual grass-roots fund-raiser Wednesday evening.”

As an indication of how far to the left the NY Times has drifted, the newspaper described Harris as “a pragmatic moderate who spent most of her career as a prosecutor.” She took office in the Senate in 2017.

In a separate report, the Times described Biden as having “relatively centrist instincts.”

The Washington Post quickly published a puff piece talking about Harris’ background, calling her “a quick learner and gifted political performer with genuine star power.”

Should Biden win in November, he will be 79 when he takes office. If he is suffering from dementia, or fall to some other malady, the question would be when Harris might take over.

Biden has made no secret of his hostility toward the Second Amendment. Neither has Harris. Having them on the Democratic ticket might be all the motivation gun owners need to get off the couch and vote this year.

The chore now for grassroots gun rights activists is to make sure their friends and family members are registered to vote, and then get to the polls or fill out a mail-in ballot and deliver it to a polling place, because Harris’ addition to the party ticket underscores the warning to gun owning voters that this year’s election truly is for “all the marbles” with the Second Amendment hanging in the balance.

About Dave Workman

Dave Workman is a senior editor at TheGunMag.com and Liberty Park Press, author of multiple books on the Right to Keep & Bear Arms and formerly an NRA-certified firearms instructor.