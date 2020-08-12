Biden Naming Harris as VP Pick Poses Special Threat for Gun Owners

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden announced Tuesday on Twitter, ending months of speculation on who he would choose. “Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”

Harris “worked” on more issues than that, paying special attention to infringements on the right to keep and bear arms. And while none of the names recently speculated on as in the running would have been anything but a doctrinaire enemy of gun owner rights, Harris has a history that makes her especially dangerous.

We know the Democrat platform would mandate many firearms edicts, as would the infringements outlined by Biden on his campaign website. Among the many firearms edicts Harris also demanded when she ran for president herself, as documented by “On the Issues,” were two huge ones, that would have made millions of gun owners felons for defying, and forced them to make the choice between surrendering or resisting:

Mandatory buyback for 5 million assault weapons

Executive action on gun control if Congress won't do it

Those are the proposals of a tyrant. Noting her history on guns, that should surprise no one. The many infringements Harris has demanded over the years while claiming that she is a gun owner to feign credibility with the ignorant have given plenty of warning, including:

As California State Attorney General, she petitioned the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review and reverse its decision in Peruta v. County of San Diego that requiring “good cause” for a concealed carry permit was unconstitutional. She also attempted “to restrict lawful handgun sales by reinterpreting a 15-year-old statute.” Further, she was named in a lawsuit by the Calguns Foundation on First Amendment grounds because “Firearms dealers in the state are no longer allowed to share either images of handguns or the word which describes them best — guns.”

American Thinker noted a Ninth Circuit decision “allowing Ms. Harris to collect confidential taxpayer information about donors to charities and nonprofit advocacy organizations, all without probable cause and a warrant,” a chilling prospect to grassroots groups opposed to “progressive” politics.

As usual, “gun owner” Harris is not “anti-gun,” as long as she and her allies control them. Showing the obligatory elitist hypocrisy gun-grabbing politicos reserve for themselves, she has made full use of taxpayer-funded armed police protection, even in situations where the deployment of municipal resources for state officials has been deemed “unprecedented.” Now that she’s on Biden’s ticket, the Secret Service will be keeping her protected while she works to undermine the ability of all Americans to protect themselves.

We could go on with other disarmament measures Harris would impose if given the power, NRA documented many, including banning semiauto rifle imports, attacking the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, meaning suing gun manufacturers out of existence for criminal abuse of their products, imposing more restrictions on firearm transfers and enacting “near-universal background checks,” providing a mechanism to later impose registration and confiscation, by executive order.

These are all things all the Democrat candidates wanted to do to us. But as alluded to in the title to this article, Harris includes a special threat few of the others were talking about until she brought it up:

“Kamala Harris is proposing a new kind of ‘red flag' law to take guns away from racists,” Breitbart reported a year ago. “It's part of her plan to ‘disarm violent hate'.”

All without due process—and guess who gets to determine what constitutes “racism,” and who qualifies as a “prohibited person,” subject to orders you won't even know about until the confiscation raid.

Harris being the VP choice is a direct result of pressure by the left as it furiously works to further divide the country across racial lines.

“Failing to select a Black woman … means YOU WILL lose the election,” a letter signed by “more than 100 [self-appointed’ black male leaders” threatened the Biden campaign. “Black women are defining the future of politics so it's time you let one define the future of your campaign.”

Agree with Dr. King that “content of character” is what should matter, and prepare to be smeared as a hater, along with risking everything that will happen after that.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.