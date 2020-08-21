Biden’s Anti-Gun Agenda Would Turn Right into Privilege

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden has plans for the constitutionally enumerated right to keep and bear arms: If elected in November, his intention is to turn the Second Amendment into a heavily-regulated government privilege, say critics, and it’s spelled out at his website.

Remarkably, Biden made no reference to his plan during his acceptance speech; a cornerstone of his campaign, yet he avoided it like exposure to COVID-19. Only his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, referenced his leadership role in passing the 1993 ban on so-called “assault weapons” during the Clinton administration, as part of her acceptance speech.

Otherwise, both Democrat challengers steered clear of gun control.

Headlined ‘The Biden Plan to End Our Gun Violence Epidemic,” Biden’s 3,430-word plan is explained in detail.

If Biden becomes president in January, he plans to:

Ban the manufacture and sale of so-called “assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.” This promise nullifies any claim that Biden supports the Second Amendment and is not a gun banner, critics contend.

Repeal the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act. This is the federal statute that prevents junk lawsuits against gun manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers whose products are used in crimes.

This is the federal statute that prevents junk lawsuits against gun manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers whose products are used in crimes. Buyback the “assault weapons” and “high-capacity magazines” already owned by law-abiding private citizens. Opponents say the government cannot “buy back” guns it never owned in the first place. According to the Biden Plan, “Biden will also institute a program to buy back weapons of war currently on our streets. This will give individuals who now possess assault weapons or high-capacity magazines two options: sell the weapons to the government, or register them under the National Firearms Act.” This proposal treats modern sporting rifles the same as fully-automatic machine guns. It falls just short of mandatory buy-back proposals, which rights activists call “compensated confiscation.”

Reduce "stockpiling of weapons." According to the Biden plan, "In order to reduce the stockpiling of firearms, Biden supports legislation restricting the number of firearms an individual may purchase per month to one."

Require mandatory background checks on all firearm transfers. Critics see this as de facto gun registration.

End the online sale of firearms and ammunition. Biden will enact legislation to prohibit all online sales of firearms, ammunition, kits, and gun parts.

Require "safe storage" of all firearms. Who defines "safe storage" and how would this be enforced? Would it allow law enforcement to conduct warrantless searches of gun owners' residences? It would, say critics, certainly require registration of gun owners, so police would know which doors to knock on.

Put America on the path to ensuring that 100% of firearms sold in this country are "smart guns." His plan claims technology exists to "allow only authorized users to fire a gun." However, no such technology is guaranteed to work first time, every time, and in a life-threatening emergency, "smart gun" failure is not an option.

Punish adults for allowing minors to have access to firearms, "regardless of whether the minor actually gains possession of the firearm." How would this be enforced? Why hold someone responsible for a crime that—according to the quoted text—may not actually have happened?

Require gun owners to report lost or stolen firearms to law enforcement. "Responsible gun owners have a responsibility to inform law enforcement if their weapon is lost or stolen," the Biden Plan says. "Biden will enact legislation to make this the law of the land." There are no details about penalties for failure to file such reports.

“Responsible gun owners have a responsibility to inform law enforcement if their weapon is lost or stolen,” the Biden Plan says. “Biden will enact legislation to make this the law of the land.” There are no details about penalties for failure to file such reports. Close the “Charleston loophole.” According to the Biden Plan, “The Charleston loophole allows people to complete a firearms purchase if their background check is not completed within three business days. Biden supports the proposal in the Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2019, which extends the timeline from three to 10 business days. Biden will also direct the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to put on his desk within his first 100 days as president a report detailing the cases in which background checks are not completed within 10 business days and steps the federal government can take to reduce or eliminate this occurrence.”

Give states incentives to set up gun licensing programs. "Biden will enact legislation to give states and local governments grants to require individuals to obtain a license prior to purchasing a gun," the plan explains. Critics argue that citizens should not need a license to exercise a constitutionally-protected fundamental right. The "permit-to-purchase" idea was explained in an article appearing in The Trace, the Michael Bloomberg-supported gun control online news organ.

The former vice president is a perennial gun control advocate who brags about “taking on” the National Rifle Association and winning twice.

“In 1993,” according to the Biden website, “he shepherded through Congress the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act, which established the background check system that has since kept more than 3 million firearms out of dangerous hands.

“In 1994, Biden – along with Senator Dianne Feinstein – secured the passage of 10-year bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines,” the narrative continues. “As president, Joe Biden will defeat the NRA again.”

Seven years ago, during a YouTube interview, Biden told a young woman seeking advice on whether to purchase a semiautomatic rifle for home protection to “get a shotgun.” He then advised her to use the shotgun to frighten burglars by going outside and firing shots into the air, which is illegal in virtually every jurisdiction in the country, chargeable as “unlawful discharge of a firearm.”

Biden’s elaborate plan doesn’t talk about preventing crime or punishing the criminal misuse of firearms. Instead, according to critics, it penalizes honest gun owners for crimes they did not commit, while opening up lawful manufacturers to financially devastating harassment lawsuits.

Another tenet of the Biden Plan, to which equally anti-gun Sen. Harris has added her name, would reinstate the Obama-Biden policy to disarm law-abiding citizens “adjudicated” by the Social Security Administration as “unable to manage their affairs for mental reasons.” That policy was allegedly abused to take guns from people who needed help managing their finances.

Buried in the text of Biden’s plan is this proposal: Tackle urban “gun violence” with “targeted, evidence-based community interventions.”

What does that mean? According to Biden’s plan, “Group Violence Intervention organizes community leaders to work with individuals most likely to commit acts of gun violence, express the community’s demand that the gun violence stop, and connect individuals who may be likely perpetrators with social and economic support services that may deter violent behavior. These types of interventions have reduced homicides by as much as 60%.”

This raises the question whether anyone can honestly believe that people “most likely to commit acts of gun violence” will cooperate with a “community demand” to stop engaging in violent acts with firearms. They currently ignore every gun law on the books. The proposal comes from the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. The pamphlet decries urban violence, but a glance at the murder statistics for Chicago, Baltimore and other Democrat-controlled cities suggests the approach promoted in the Biden Plan needs work.

Over the past six months, FBI National Instant Check System (NICS) data suggests American citizens have purchased millions of firearms, including a huge number of people buying firearms for the first time. This new wave of gun ownership may explain why Biden, Harris and the DNC have bitten their collective tongue on the subject of gun control.

But the Biden Plan is there for all to see, and between now and Nov. 3, it is a safe bet this document will receive lots of attention as gun owners and Second Amendment organizations explain how these proposals would turn the right to keep and bear arms into a strictly-regulated privilege, as it is now treated by authorities in states such as New Jersey, New York, Maryland and Massachusetts.

During his acceptance speech, the former vice president declared “This is a life-changing election that will determine America’s future for a very long time.”

About Dave Workman

Dave Workman is a senior editor at TheGunMag.com and Liberty Park Press, author of multiple books on the Right to Keep & Bear Arms and formerly an NRA-certified firearms instructor.