Brownells’ California Standard Capacity Magazine Shipping Update

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

IMPORTANT! – California Standard Capacity Magazine Update

Iowa – -(AmmoLand.com)- Hey everyone! John from Brownells, Inc. here! We have an update for all of you in California ordering standard capacity magazines. If you're in California, please read this entire post.

Shop in-stock gun and rifle magazines on over here.

Initially, our review of the recent Duncan v. Becerra 9th Circuit Court ruling led us to believe we could ship standard capacity magazines to California residents immediately. Upon further legal review, however, we are not able to begin shipping right now.

Why isn't Brownells, Inc. shipping standard capacity magazines to California now?

Although the recent ruling in Duncan v. Becerra case would seem to allow for shipment of standard capacity magazines to begin immediately, the legal transfer/possession of standard capacity magazines in California cannot happen until the case's mandate has been filed, for which it has not been yet. Essentially, California law remains unchanged until the case's mandate has been filed.

What is happening with your order?

All standard capacity magazine orders for California are being placed on hold. With that said though, we are holding your place in line and will ship your order immediately upon the mandate's filing. We will provide you with updates on your order as developments unfold. I will also do my best to update you guys as I can.

Can California customers still order standard capacity magazines?

Yes, we will continue accepting orders for standard capacity magazines. Your order will just be placed on a hold as noted above.

We sincerely apologize for the confusion as we are doing our absolute best to serve California customers as quickly as possible. I would like to thank you guys for being so patient and understanding as we navigate our way through this!

If you would like to make changes to your order or have questions, please do not hesitate to contact us. You can call 1800-741-0015, use the live chat on our website, or reach out to me on Facebook.

About Brownells

Serious About Firearms Since 1939™, Brownells is the world’s leading source for guns, gun parts and accessories, ammunition, gunsmithing tools, and survival gear. With a large selection of both common and hard-to-find items, and an extensive collection of videos, articles, and gun schematics, Brownells is the expert for everything shooting-related. Committed to maintaining our great traditions, Brownells has more, does more, and knows more – and guarantees it all, Forever. For more information or to place an order, call 800-741-0015 or visit Brownells.com. Stay up-to-date with Brownells on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.