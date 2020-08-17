Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Caldwell Shooting Sports has an exclusive offer for readers of AmmoLand News. You can pick up the Caldwell Target Turner for just $86.79 after coupon code “AmmoLand” at check out and with FREE shipping.

The Caldwell Target Turner is ready for any level of marksman. Whether you're a first-time shooter or advanced marksman, the Target Turner is perfect for you. With a variety of speeds, you can sharpen your skills over and over again with the switch of a button. Whether you're training for self-defense or plinking with friends and family, the Target Turner is designed with you in mind.

