Closing Out the Legislature and Launching a ﻿Full-Court Press

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Since the beginning of 2020, 5 million people have made the decision to be a first-time gun owner. This is a stunning number and speaks mightily to the mood of the nation. Thousands of these new gun owners live in California and they will have the chance to decide whether their 2nd Amendment rights will be protected or violated. Elections can have dire consequences and Gun Owners of California is launching a full-court press to reach those new gun owners. They need to know exactly what’s at stake – and we need your help. Please give to GOC so we can reach and educate these new gun owners as they go to the polls. The stakes could not be higher.

Also, the minutes are ticking down for the 2019-2020 Legislative Session and GOC has not stopped making noise – whether it’s the Hefty Lefty’s or COVID-19, GOC hasn’t stopped fighting against the anti-gun forces at the State Capitol. The Legislature is waiting until the last minute to jam through bad bills that step on your rights. Please let your elected representative know (click HERE to be directed to your representative) your opinions on these reckless, unconstitutional bills before they have a chance to get to the Governor’s desk:

AB 2362: Muratsuchi/D

Allows DOJ to fine gun stores; places retailers in jeopardy of going out of business for minor paperwork violations.

AB 2847 : Chiu/D

Forces manufacturers to use microstamping technology in order to have handguns on the California approved roster. Also, this bill deletes three models from the roster for everyone “new” microstamped handgun.

SB 914 : Portantino /D

This bill is a complex and convoluted mess that will seriously undermine youth shooting programs throughout the state by mandating that only parents – not a relative, a school or legitimate shooting club – can provide a firearm to anyone under 18.

SB 1175: Stern/D

Makes it illegal to import or possess African species trophies (legal proof of possession required to be exempt). Also provides financial incentives for those who report possible illegal mounts. Regardless of whether an individual hunts out of the USA, this is the camel’s nose under the tent to eliminate hunting in the state. We are wrestling with forces that have unlimited storehouses of money – yet we continue to fight with everything that we have – in the legislative halls, the courts and the elections.

