Federal Awarded Ammo Contract for US Army Next Gen Carbine

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Federal Ammunition is proud to announce a contract award to supply high-performance 7.62x51mm NATO and other novel ammunition for the U.S. Army’s Next Generation Carbine Technologies (NGCT) program. This suite of ammunition utilizes a specialized alloy cartridge case allowing for elevated chamber pressures and a reduction in ammunition weight as compared to legacy brass-cased ammunition. These performance benefits deliver a significant increase in overall weapon system effectiveness for the NGCT program.

“We are a company committed to providing ammunition support to the U.S. military, as defined through our mission statement to ‘Build better ammunition in America, to create community, power defense, and conserve our heritage’,” said Jason Vanderbrink, President of Federal Ammunition. “We are extremely pleased with this prestigious contract award, as it validates the high level of trust the U.S. military has with our new and innovative products.” “Our use of a proprietary high-performance alloy cartridge case will provide the U.S. Army NGCT Team with an excellent ammunition platform for evaluation of advanced Next Generation weapon concept performance. Program results will serve to inform the direction of future Next Generation weapon technology decisions for the U.S. Army,” said David Leis, Federal’s VP of Law Enforcement, Government and International Sales. “Ammunition products utilizing this specialized alloy cartridge case technology will be made available for commercial and foreign sales in the near future.”

