USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has the popular Radical Firearms 105″ 7.62×39 MHR M-LOK Pistol with the SBA3 Brace in stock for $654.95. Limit 1 per household. Quantities exceeding 1 will not allow checkout. The included SBA3 Brace retails for $130.00 all by itself online. This is a Primary Arms exclusive and these will sell out again.

A great feature of this AR pistol is that it is in 7.62×39 caliber is one of the few rounds in today's crazy world that is in stock at many retailers like here, and over here.

The Radical Firearms 7.62×39 pistol comes with an SB-Tactical SBA3 arm brace. This stabilizing brace is extremely durable and rigid with plenty of adjustment for different arm lengths and features a QD sling swivel slot for carrying or added stability when shooting off hand. It also allows for a proper cheek weld giving you a variety of ways to shoot your AR pistol. This model comes with a 10.5” barrel machined from 4150 Chrome Moly Vanadium steel with a Melonite finish and a 1:10 twist rate. This twist rate is common for these heavier .30 caliber projectiles and the carbine gas length helps to reliably cycle a variety of ammunition types. M4 feed ramps help to properly angle the cartridges into the chamber and help to prevent FTF malfunctions. The Radical Firearms 7.62×39 AR pistol paired with the SBA3 stabilizing brace make this gun extremely fun at the range. Features: 10.5” barrel chambered in 7.62×39

Machined from 4150 CMV steel with Melonite finish

HBAR barrel profile

1:10 twist rate

Carbine length gas system

.750” low profile gas block

A2 style flash hider

Forged 7075-T6 aluminum receivers

Type III anodized

10” MHR free float handguard

M-LOK compatible

Mil-Spec parts kit

Ambidextrous safety and billet magazine button

Billet extended bolt catch

Mission First Tactical Ergo pistol grip

SBA3 pistol arm brace This 7.62×39 AR-15 pistol features an upper and lower receiver forged out of 7075-T6 aluminum and a type III anodized finish for added durability and corrosion resistance. It is assembled with mostly Mil-Spec parts; however, it features an ambidextrous safety selector, Mission First Tactical Ergonomic pistol grip, and a billet machined magazine button. Also included is the Radical Firearms 10” MHR M-LOK handguard. This handguard comes with a few features of its own like an extremely durable barrel nut that free floats the barrel for better accuracy and indexes with the upper receiver to prevent it from rotating loose. It features lightening cuts to reduce weight and a continuous picatinny top rail for iron sights and other accessories. Towards the muzzle end are integrated picatinny rails for a rock solid mounting option for lights or lasers while still giving you the customization options that M-LOK offers. Radical Firearms offers law enforcement grade hardware. Crafted with quality materials and covered by their lifetime warranty, Radical Firearms is an outstanding choice for any budget.

