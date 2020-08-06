New For Deer Season: Ol’Man Assassin Tree Stand

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- One of the keys to successful deer hunting locating just the right tree to hang a stand. Sometimes that means moving in the middle of a hunt, scouting as you go and having a stand, and ladder system that's both lightweight and easy to set up can make all the difference.

That's where the Ol'Man Assassin system shines.

The Ol'Man Assassin Hang On Tree Stand is designed for hunters on the move, who need to be able to get up a tree quickly and quietly and be comfortable enough to sit for extended periods. Weighing just 19 lbs., with included footrest, backpack straps and chain, you can move silently on cat's feet through the woods. The Millennium Style ComfortMax seat – the most comfortable on the market today – easily folds up for standing shots. The powder-coated finish will keep the stand rust free for many years.

The Ol'Man Assassin Speed Rail Hang On Ladder is the perfect accompaniment. With innovative design features and maximum comfort found in all Millennium Outdoors products, this hang-on ladder eliminates the metal-to-metal attachment system to make a quick, noiseless setup and climb. The powder-coated steel construction is built to last, and its three separate sections can be adjusted up to 16 feet high and make it easy to climb those odd-shaped trees. It's easy to pack together – perfect for run & gun hunting compactly.

MSRP for the Ol'Man Assassin Hang On Tree Stand is $94.99, and MSRP Ol'Man Assassin Speed Rail Hang on Ladder is $69.99. More information is available at https://olmanoutdoors.com/.

OL'MAN ASSASSIN HANG ON STAND DESCRIPTION

Millennium style ComfortMax seat

Seat folds up for standing shots

Powder coat finish

Footrest included

Stand folds flat for backpacking

Chain and backpack straps included

Designed and manufactured by Millennium Outdoors

OL'MAN ASSASSIN HANG ON STAND SPECIFICATIONS

Weight: 19 lbs.

19 lbs. Dimensions: 34 x 26.5 x 5.5 inches

34 x 26.5 x 5.5 inches Material: Powder Coated Steel

Powder Coated Steel Capacity: 300 lbs.

300 lbs. Model #: O-030-00

O-030-00 MSRP: $94.99

OL'MAN ASSASSIN SPEED RAIL DESCRIPTION

No metal-to-metal attachment system

Designed for odd-shaped trees

Powder coat finish

Steel construction

Allows you to climb up to 16 feet

Three independent sections

Designed and manufactured by Millennium Outdoors

OL'MAN ASSASSIN SPEED RAIL SPECIFICATIONS

Weight: 15 lbs.

15 lbs. Dimensions: 38.5 x 11 x 9 inches

38.5 x 11 x 9 inches Material: Powder Coated Steel

Powder Coated Steel Capacity: 300 lbs.

300 lbs. Model #: OL-33-00

OL-33-00 MSRP: $69.99

About OL’MAN Outdoors:

Makers of high-quality tree stands and hunting accessories, including ladder stands, climbing stands, fixed position stands, and tripods.

For more information, visit: www.OlManOutdoors.com.