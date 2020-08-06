New For Deer Season: Ol’Man Assassin Tree Stand

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- One of the keys to successful deer hunting locating just the right tree to hang a stand. Sometimes that means moving in the middle of a hunt, scouting as you go and having a stand, and ladder system that's both lightweight and easy to set up can make all the difference.
That's where the Ol'Man Assassin system shines.
The Ol'Man Assassin Hang On Tree Stand is designed for hunters on the move, who need to be able to get up a tree quickly and quietly and be comfortable enough to sit for extended periods. Weighing just 19 lbs., with included footrest, backpack straps and chain, you can move silently on cat's feet through the woods. The Millennium Style ComfortMax seat – the most comfortable on the market today – easily folds up for standing shots. The powder-coated finish will keep the stand rust free for many years.
The Ol'Man Assassin Speed Rail Hang On Ladder is the perfect accompaniment. With innovative design features and maximum comfort found in all Millennium Outdoors products, this hang-on ladder eliminates the metal-to-metal attachment system to make a quick, noiseless setup and climb. The powder-coated steel construction is built to last, and its three separate sections can be adjusted up to 16 feet high and make it easy to climb those odd-shaped trees. It's easy to pack together – perfect for run & gun hunting compactly.
MSRP for the Ol'Man Assassin Hang On Tree Stand is $94.99, and MSRP Ol'Man Assassin Speed Rail Hang on Ladder is $69.99. More information is available at https://olmanoutdoors.com/.
OL'MAN ASSASSIN HANG ON STAND DESCRIPTION
- Millennium style ComfortMax seat
- Seat folds up for standing shots
- Powder coat finish
- Footrest included
- Stand folds flat for backpacking
- Chain and backpack straps included
- Designed and manufactured by Millennium Outdoors
OL'MAN ASSASSIN HANG ON STAND SPECIFICATIONS
- Weight: 19 lbs.
- Dimensions: 34 x 26.5 x 5.5 inches
- Material: Powder Coated Steel
- Capacity: 300 lbs.
- Model #: O-030-00
- MSRP: $94.99
OL'MAN ASSASSIN SPEED RAIL DESCRIPTION
- No metal-to-metal attachment system
- Designed for odd-shaped trees
- Powder coat finish
- Steel construction
- Allows you to climb up to 16 feet
- Three independent sections
- Designed and manufactured by Millennium Outdoors
OL'MAN ASSASSIN SPEED RAIL SPECIFICATIONS
- Weight: 15 lbs.
- Dimensions: 38.5 x 11 x 9 inches
- Material: Powder Coated Steel
- Capacity: 300 lbs.
- Model #: OL-33-00
- MSRP: $69.99
No Thanks. As an OL’Man. Up in the air is no place to be. We don’t bounce like we used to.