Palmetto State Armory Statement on Standard Capacity Mags to CA

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Palmetto State Armory (PSA) put out the following response to an overwhelming number of inquires over the recent upholding of the Ninth Circuit Court ruling that California's ban on standard capacity magazines was unconstitutional.

The Ninth Circuit Federal Court of Appeals issued a much-anticipated opinion on August 14 finding the large-capacity magazine ban is unconstitutional. Palmetto State Armory applauds the court’s ruling and is proud to have provided an affidavit in support of the challenge to the illegal ban.

As the court said, “California’s near-categorical ban of LCMs infringes on the fundamental right to self-defense…. [I]t substantially burdens the core right of self-defense guaranteed to the people under the Second Amendment. It cannot stand.” “This decision is a victory for the Second Amendment and a reason Palmetto State Armory supports the Second Amendment Defense Fund,” said PSA owner Jamin McCallum. “Protecting our freedoms and defending our constitutional liberties are PSA’s founding principles.”

Due to the opinion, PSA will accept orders from California for large-capacity magazines. If your order is accepted the inventory is held in reserve for you. We cannot ship any of those orders until the opinion becomes final. If the decision is not final in the next 30 days, you will have the option to cancel the order or hold the reservation.

