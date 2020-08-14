Ruger Continues Winning Streak at Mid-Atlantic USPSA Championship

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is pleased to announce that Team Ruger took multiple divisional USPSA wins this past weekend.

Dave Olhasso and James McGinty made strong showings at the 2020 Techwear USA Mid-Atlantic USPSA Section Championship held at Ontelaunee Rod & Gun Club in New Tripoli, PA. Olhasso claimed first place in the Limited 10 division with a final score of 1,520.925 shooting the Ruger Custom Shop® SR1911 Competition Pistol in .45 Auto. Teammate James McGinty took second place in the Single Stack division, scoring 1,472.936 points with his Ruger Custom Shop SR1911 Competition Pistol in 9mm Luger.

“This was another hot August Pennsylvania match but my .45 Auto Custom Shop SR1911 Competition prevailed, allowing me to take another divisional win,” commented Olhasso. “Although just a sectional match by title, the Mid-Atlantic team presented the shooters with a great regional-worthy match that included challenging stages and professional range officers.”

To learn more about the extensive line of award-winning Ruger firearms, visit Ruger.com or Facebook.com/Ruger. To find accessories for Ruger firearms, visit ShopRuger.com or your local independent retailer of Ruger firearms.

About Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. With products made in America, Ruger offers consumers almost 700 variations of more than 40 product lines. For 70 years, Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Our motto, “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens” echoes our commitment to these principles as we work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms.