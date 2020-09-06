Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsmans Guide has 500 rounds of Aguila Super Extra High Velocity, .22 Short, CPRN, 29 Grain, 500 Rounds ammunition for $37.99 for buyers club members in stock and shipping now. That is $0.075 each a round.

You'll get plenty of small-game knockdown power from Aguila®'s Super Extra Rimfire Ammo. Recommended for bolt-action rifles, you'll love its tight groupings and affordability. Order today! Key Specifications Item Number: 649004

Mfg. Number: 1B222110

UPC: 640420001142

Caliber: .22 Short

Bullet Weight: 29 grain

Bullet Style: Copper Plated Round Nose

Muzzle Velocity: 1,095 FPS

Muzzle Energy: 77 ft.-lbs

Case Type: Brass

Corrosive: No Rounds: 500

