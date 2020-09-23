Colorado: Lauren Boebert For Congress Launches Latest Television Commercial ~ VIDEO

Colorado – -(AmmoLand.com)- Lauren Boebert launched her latest television commercial “Take Colorado Back” for the general election, stating in the advertisement:

Lauren Boebert For Congress

“I'm Lauren Boebert, a small business owner, a mom, a Coloradan fed up with far-left Washington politicians. AOC? Nancy Pelosi? They'll take away our Second Amendment rights. They'll replace our health insurance with socialized medicine. Not on my watch. I'll keep the government bureaucrats off our backs. I'll fight for good-paying jobs. I'll fight for our local energy, steel, and farms.” Watch the ad here: youtu.be/cl0f9uFE5lU

Advertising began on Monday, September 7th, 2020, on broadcast and cable television networks throughout the district.

Lauren Boebert is the Republican candidate for Congress in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Learn more about Lauren and her campaign for freedom and prosperity at LaurenForColorado.com. To donate, Text LAUREN to 22525.