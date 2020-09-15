Davidson’s New 1911 with Colt’s Manufacturing and Baron Engraving

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- PRESCOTT, Ariz. – Davidson’s, one of the nation’s leading firearms wholesalers, has partnered with Colt and Baron Engraving on an exclusive project to honor Samuel Colt. The Government 1911 Samuel Colt Limited Edition is based on the Series-70 O1911C Government Classic model. Baron Engraving steps in and helps produce a masterpiece.

Chambered in 45 Auto, the Samuel Colt Edition features elaborate scroll and vine acid etching on the top, left, and right sides of the slide. Gold platings depict the rampant pony, a bust of Samuel Colt on the top of the slide with the famed phrase “God Created Man, Colonel Colt Made Them Equal”, as well as the iconic “Onion Dome” of the Colt factory. The grips are custom black pearlite and an extra set of double-diamond walnut grips is included.

“Even in extremely unusual market conditions, Davidson’s is proud to continue to be an innovator and creator of distinctive exclusive firearms”, said Kane Cannedy, VP of Purchasing for Davidson’s. “We thrive on our relationships with our vendors and the ongoing partnership between Davidson’s, Colt, and Baron Engraving is a reflection of this commitment.”

SKU# O1911C-SCB is a limited production run and will be followed up with a stainless model.

Specifications for this special make-up include: High-polish blued finish on the slide, frame, and hardware (bushing, hammer, slide stop, grip screws, etc.), 7-round magazine, 5” match grade barrel, and fixed GI sights. O1911C-SCB carries an MSRP of $2,199.99.

For more information dealers can visit the Communications Center on DavidsonsInc.com.

Consumers are invited to visit our blog located at Blog.GalleryofGuns.com.

About Davidson’s and Gallery of Guns

Founded in 1932, Davidson’s (http://www.davidsonsinc.com) is one of the nation’s leading firearms wholesalers. In late 1998, it launched the Gallery of Guns website (www.galleryofguns.com) specifically to help Davidson’s retailers sell Davidson’s inventory, it is now one of the firearm industry’s most successful consumer websites. Each firearm sold by the company is backed by the Davidson’s Guaranteed Lifetime Replacement Program, which extends to both the dealer and final customer.

Davidson’s Vision is to be a firearms distribution company that creates, develops, and nurtures strong customer, employee, vendor, and industry relationships, while always conducting ourselves honorably as we excel in the performance of our jobs and fulfillment of our corporate social responsibilities.