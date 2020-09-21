Giffords’ Corporate ‘Outreach’ Equivalent of BLM Mobs Forcing Diners to Raise Fists

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “CEOs: It’s time to take a stand on gun safety. It will help your business,” Giffords executive director Peter Ambler advises in a Thursday Fast Company opinion piece. “Gun violence hasn’t stopped during the pandemic—it’s gotten worse. And gun safety organization Giffords wants the business community to commit to fighting the problem.”

Ambler’s qualifications for counseling for-profit corporations are unclear. Per his LinkedIn profile, after graduating from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service where he specialized in Culture and Politics, African Studies, he was thereafter an “organizer” and congressional aide for Democrats before being inexplicably placed at the helm of the Giffords nonprofit. He did have a curious 10-month stint as a U.S. Department of Energy “Special Advisor,” but with his background, it might be fair to assume he has as much experience in that field as, say, Hunter Biden.

That doesn’t matter, though, because Ambler's not really advising. He’s warning them, and that’s something someone who cut his teeth in coercive government is more than qualified to do. If giving in to his demands will “help your business,” the equal and opposite reaction is not doing so will hurt it. Guess who will make sure of that.

Finding anti-gun companies in today’s “woke” corporate culture isn’t hard at all. There are plenty of capitalist rope-sellers, like Levi, or Ben and Jerry’s, or Dick’s Sporting Goods, or any number of banks, tech firms, and social media giants that are more than eager to ooze their “virtue” and demand their customers be disarmed by law. And anyone who hasn’t detected the pulling of insurrectionist strings by billionaires hasn’t been paying attention.

But since the goal of a monopoly of violence is a totalitarian one, no one can be left alone. As one of the new Big Lies parroted by fanatical manipulated useful idiots maintains:

“Silence is violence.”

That means if you’re not out there screaming slogans and otherwise overtly proving your loyalty to “the revolution,” you are guilty of aggression. And we all know that “justifies” a “defensive” physical response. About the only time it doesn’t is when it’s a real act of self-defense, in which case Ambler and fellow gun-grabbers call them “vigilantes” and incite a virtual (for now) mob with a charge of racist motives and a presumption of guilt:

“Rittenhouse is a white nationalist who illegally obtained an AR-15, traveled to Kenosha seeking armed confrontation with protesters, & stands charged with 1st degree murder. Trump has long promoted violence & opposed safer gun laws — but now he's actively defending a murderer.” “That’s why, as the gun violence epidemic in America worsens, Giffords will be making it a priority to invite more companies to join us in this fight,” Ambler says.

And if a company, which simply wants to go about its business and provide competitive products and services in the marketplace, declines Ambler’s “invitation”? Anybody else getting a “Nice business you have here. Shame if something happened to it” extortionist vibe?

Because “Silence is violence,” remember? And we see the type of negative messaging the mob inciters are willing to put out there to sway public opinion against those they target.

This is the moral equivalent of (significantly white!) Black Lives Matter mobs trespassing at restaurants to harass diners who just came to enjoy a well-earned meal, and screaming, coercing and intimidating them into raising their fists in solidarity – or else.

“We’re committed to highlighting the power of stepping up and speaking out, to collaborating with companies to develop a playbook on gun safety advocacy that works, and to helping companies find the courage it takes to fight gun violence in America with everything they’ve got,” Ambler concludes.

Interestingly he concedes corporate quislings are collaborators. And have no doubt that businesses that ignore him, or vocally resist, will become cancel culture candidates, especially if the Democrats claim a “mail-in” victory in November.

At that point, when and if Giffords endorsee Joe Biden's citizen disarmament agenda is enacted, we’ll see who has the courage to fight with everything they’ve got. Because some of us will settle for nothing less than uncoerced justice and peace and are prepared to back that up against those who would force us to bow to their “versions” of it.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.