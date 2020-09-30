Springfield Armory Model 2020 Waypoint, New Release

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Springfield Armory has a storied history of building fine firearms for defense and competition. Now, our skilled gun makers set their sights on their next pursuit — the all-new Model 2020 family of premium American-made bolt action hunting rifles.

The heart of the rifle is the custom-grade Model 2020 action, designed to take advantage of the most advanced manufacturing methods to hold incredibly tight tolerances. The Cerakote finished action features an integral recoil lug and is machined from pre-hardened stainless steel with EDM cut raceways. The fluted bolt can be disassembled without tools and employs dual cocking cams and an enhanced extractor for high pressure loads. The result is a production rifle that delivers levels of precision usually found only on custom rifles that have been blueprinted and trued. This allows each Model 2020 to carry a remarkable .75″ MOA accuracy guarantee.

“The Model 2020 has arrived and marks a new dawn for modern bolt-action rifles from Springfield Armory,” said company CEO Dennis Reese. “It sets the standard for precision manufacturing, performance and accuracy from a premium, American-made rifle.”

The first in this new family of rifles is the Model 2020 Waypoint, the result of years of engineering, testing and evaluation, combined with premium-grade components found on rifles costing thousands of dollars more. Proudly made in the USA, the Model 2020 Waypoint is built to deliver the accuracy and performance you should demand from a custom grade rifle.

Designed for the most demanding hunters, the Model 2020 Waypoint strikes a critical balance between lightweight and rugged durability. This is achieved through the use of a premium, hand-painted, 100% carbon fiber stock by AG Composites that is hand-laid and pillar bedded for precision and repeatability. Available in both adjustable and standard configurations, the stock features five QD mounts for versatile carry, M-Lok slots for mounting bipods and accessories, and is hand-painted in your choice of Ridgeline or Evergreen camo.

In addition, a free-floated carbon-fiber sleeved barrel — with subsurface fluting that reduces weight and provides cooling channels to promote cold bore to warm bore repeatability — further enhances the Waypoint’s packable weight and rock-solid performance. The Waypoint is also offered with a traditional fluted, Cerakote finished, stainless steel barrel.

A TriggerTech “Field” trigger, adjustable from 2.5-5 lbs., provides a crisp, clean break and the action is fed by AICS-pattern magazines. The Model 2020 Waypoint is available in 6mm Creedmoor, 6.5 Creedmoor, .308 Win. and 6.5 PRC.

Accuracy in the field is the result of precision in the workshop. The cutting-edge technology behind the development and manufacturing of the Model 2020 delivers custom-grade performance in an heirloom-quality production rifle from the gun makers at Springfield Amory.

To see the new Waypoint, visit https://www.spr-ar.com/r/4333

