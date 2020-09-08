SIG Sauer Contributes $250k to NSSF 2020 #GUNVOTE Voter Education

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NSSF, the trade association for the firearm industry, is pleased to announce that firearm, ammunition, optic and suppressor manufacturer SIG SAUER contributed $250,000 to NSSF’s #GUNVOTE voter registration and education campaign. NSSF’s #GUNVOTE voter registration, education, and mobilization campaign works to ensure that America’s gun owners exercise their right to vote so they can protect the Second Amendment.

“SIG SAUER believes it’s imperative for all gun owners to be registered to vote and to know where the candidates at all levels of government stand on the Second Amendment so that on election day they can make informed choices to protect their rights,” said SIG SAUER CEO Ron Cohen. “Our contribution to the #GUNVOTE campaign represents SIG SAUER’s wholehearted belief in the NSSF #GUNVOTE effort.” “With this generous contribution to NSSF’s #GUNVOTE campaign, SIG SAUER is going above and beyond to assist NSSF in educating and activating voters ahead of November’s election. SIG SAUER’s substantial contribution is vital now more than ever and is to be commended,” said Lawrence G. Keane, NSSF Senior Vice President and General Counsel.”

Election Day is less than two months away and millions of voters will head to the polls on November 3rd. Nearly 5 million of those are first-time gun buyers. Current events across the United States demonstrate why the Founding Fathers 230 years ago had the foresight to recognize why the right to keep and bear arms would still be vital today.

#GUNVOTE is a campaign by the NSSF to encourage America’s gun owners to register to vote, to become educated on where the candidates stand on the Second Amendment, and, on election day not to risk their rights and #GUNVOTE. The campaign’s website provides links to help voters register and find their polling place. NSSF strongly encourages all industry members to download the #GUNVOTE button to use on their websites and social media platforms.

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org